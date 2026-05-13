Florida's private home insurance market has effectively collapsed as hurricane season nears

A 2025 report suggests Florida's private home insurance market has moved beyond strained and into something closer to collapse.

As hurricane season approaches, more homeowners are finding that the coverage they once relied on is disappearing, becoming more expensive, or offering less protection than before.

What's happening?

Active private home insurance policies in Florida declined by 78% over roughly a decade, with the state's insurer of last resort skyrocketing to 63% of the market share, as reported by PRNewswire and republished on Yahoo. That is a dramatic pullback in a state where storm risk has long shaped the housing market.

The report, from Deep Sky Research, says many private insurers have pulled back from Florida after deciding that broad parts of the state are too risky to cover profitably. As climate threats intensify, especially in the form of stronger storms and more costly damage, more companies appear to be treating broad parts of Florida as effectively uninsurable.

That shift has pushed a large number of homeowners into Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, which PRNewswire describes as a state-backed insurer meant to be a temporary fallback. Instead, Citizens now insures a majority of homes statewide, underscoring just how much the private market has contracted.

Why does it matter?

For homeowners, this is not just an insurance industry story. It affects whether people can protect one of the biggest purchases of their lives and whether they will be able to recover after a disaster.

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When private coverage disappears, many homeowners, as the source article notes, are pushed toward costlier plans with less protection, or they end up with no policy at all. That can leave families exposed to major repair costs after a hurricane, even after years of paying into the insurance system.

The problem also adds pressure to Florida's housing market. Insurance is part of the true cost of homeownership, and when premiums rise or coverage becomes difficult to secure, buying and keeping a home becomes more difficult. With another hurricane season nearing, the issue feels especially immediate.

What's being done?

For now, the biggest backstop is Citizens. The state-backed insurer has become the place many homeowners turn when the private market will not cover them. That may keep some people from going completely uninsured, but it also highlights how far Florida has drifted from a functioning private system.

For homeowners, the most practical next step is preparation. That means reviewing your policy before storm season, checking exactly what is and is not covered, and asking questions early if your insurer has changed rates, deductibles, or coverage limits.

Florida's situation shows what can happen when rising climate risk collides with a market built around predicting and pricing danger. A temporary safety net has become the primary option for much of the state, and many residents are heading into hurricane season with fewer choices than ever.

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