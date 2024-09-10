New law changes EV charging station regulations with immediate effect: 'What was mandatory yesterday may not be required today'

Imagine pulling up to your favorite store, ready to charge your electric vehicle while you shop. Now, picture that charging spot disappearing overnight.

That's the reality facing some Floridians as new state laws upend the EV charging landscape.

What's happening?

As of July 1, 2024, Florida has radically changed how it regulates EV charging stations.

The Sunshine State handed all control over to a single agency — the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) — and stripped local governments of any say in the matter. This means cities like Orlando can no longer require businesses to offer EV-ready parking spaces.

"What was mandatory yesterday may not be required today," said lawyer Daniel McIntosh per legal news analysis site JD Supra.

Why is this change concerning?

This abrupt change hurts Florida's budding EV infrastructure.

EVs are gaining traction, but they need a reliable charging station network to take off. Without local input, we may see fewer charging options pop up when we need them most. It's like expecting a garden to grow without giving it any water.

The timing couldn't be worse. People will only ditch their gas guzzlers once they're confident they can charge their EVs wherever they go. This move could leave EV owners stranded and discourage others from switching.

What's being done about this change?

Don't unplug your EV dreams just yet. There's still hope for a charging solution that works for everyone.

The FDACS held a public hearing on July 30 to hash out new statewide rules. It's also considering allowing local governments to incentivize businesses to install charging stations.

If you're passionate about clean transportation, now's your time to speak up. Write to the FDACS with your thoughts. Explain how accessible charging stations would make your life easier and your wallet happier.

In the meantime, if you're thinking of going electric, don't let this bump in the road slow you down. Home charging can cover most of your needs. You'll be cruising past gas stations with a smile, knowing you're cleaning the air and cooling the planet.

Every EV on the road is a victory for our health and climate. By going electric, you're voting with your wallet for the future you want to see. With some patience and positive energy, Florida's EV charging network will be moving along in no time.

