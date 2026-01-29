  • Business Business

Florida beachgoers capture photo of bizarre scene floating offshore: 'This should not be allowed'

"The people who approved this have their own private … beaches."

by Noah Jampol
A Redditor shared photos to the r/LateStageCapitalism subreddit revealing floating billboards dominating the seascape.

Photo Credit: iStock

Beaches should be a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle. But beachgoers in Florida are finding that harder to achieve as ads replace some of their ocean views.

A Redditor shared photos to the r/LateStageCapitalism subreddit revealing floating billboards for a food delivery app and event hall dominating the seascape.

Beaches should be a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle. However, beachgoers in Florida are finding that harder to achieve when their ocean views are replaced with blatantly commercial sights.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Beaches should be a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle. However, beachgoers in Florida are finding that harder to achieve when their ocean views are replaced with blatantly commercial sights.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Unfortunately, this is far from an isolated incident, specifically in Florida. More billboards are going up and interfering with natural experiences that should be free from the most blatantly commercial aspects of humanity.

The scenario here compelled one Redditor to point out the hypocrisy of what constitutes an eyesore when it comes to the ocean.

They sarcastically wrote: "But god forbid we use offshore wind turbines. They're so ugly!"

It's a fair point that scrapping clean energy projects on the water due to their optics seems highly inconsistent with allowing advertising to muddy up beachgoers' experience.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

It's worth pointing out that the food hall being advertised has since permanently closed. Meanwhile, Reuters reported the food app was fined $6.2 million by regulators in Massachusetts since the appearance of the ads.

Still, it's clear these beach billboards are here to stay until residents put so much pressure on local officials to ban them that it actually happens. 

This situation raises larger questions about how far advertising should reach into our natural spaces. Maine, Vermont, Alaska, and Hawaiʻi are the only states with complete billboard prohibitions, per Scenic America. Many communities do forbid new construction for billboards.

As it stands, the pervasiveness of ads is at an all-time high. Everything from fortune cookies to trucks on the highway seems to have unavoidable ads.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Redditors vented their frustration at the tactics of advertisers.

"What a great way to make me loathe your product," one shared.

"This should not be allowed," a user declared.

"The people who approved this have their own private (aka: ad-free) beaches," a Redditor explained. "They do not rub elbows with the riff raff (aka: everyone else)."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x