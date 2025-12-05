Beachgoer captures photo of floating monstrosity close to shore: 'Isn't it illegal?'

Beachgoers across the United States are facing an unwanted phenomenon intent on ruining their beachside vibes. At far too many beaches, giant advertisements on floating billboards have fully taken over the experience.

A Reddit post on the r/bordingdystopia subreddit illustrated this growing issue at what the user classified as a "top 10 ranked US beach."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post featured three photos of a floating billboard in the ocean near what they said was Clearwater. The images included a tequila ad, as well as ads for beach equipment like umbrellas.

The OP's post immediately sparked conversation about the legality of such ads.

"Isn't it illegal to have boats in swim areas?" a visitor asked. The OP clarified that "these are just past the buoy."

Boat-based billboard companies clearly can sell airtime on these screens. Business appears to be booming based on similar experiences shared on social media by frustrated beachgoers.

While those companies profit, many more people are unhappy about the disruption to what should be a pleasant time out in nature. It should theoretically be a time to get a break from being hounded by ads. Of course, getting there will possibly include distracting ads on the road.

The optics aren't just bad — these examples of ad inundation feed into the culture of overconsumption that is bad for consumers' wallets and the planet. There is undoubtedly societal pressure to buy more things that you don't really need. The upshot is more trashed items going to planet-heating landfills.

This can be even more on-the-nose if that trash happens to crop up on the beach through careless littering or debris coming from the ocean.

Redditors were alarmed by the OP's experience. Some suggested sinking the boat hosting the ads or setting it ablaze, but those unlawful acts aren't encouraged.

One asked, "Who watches their beach vacation get ruined by stupid ads and then goes out and buys their products?"

"It'd be a shame if an orca happened to pass through," another user suggested.

