Iconic outdoor brand introduces new program to extend life of its products and lower prices for customers: 'It makes sense'

Fjällräven, which sells outdoor clothing and equipment, is launching Fjällräven Pre-Loved, which Forbes describes as "a peer-to-peer resale marketplace for buying and selling the brand's apparel, bags, and gear secondhand."

Fjällräven Pre-Loved will allow consumers to resell their gently used items and buyers to obtain the items at lower prices. It's a great way to make money on your old clothes and get some "new" ones while you're at it.

Currently, you can only resell backpacks, bags, and apparel. Other items, like tents, aren't available to resell through Fjällräven Pre-Loved. Sellers can list items at any price, but Fjällräven will recommend a price based on the original price and its current condition. When the item sells, sellers can either receive 100% of their item's value in Fjällräven credit or 70% of its value in cash.

If you've ever wanted a Fjällräven bag but couldn't afford the price tag, or you've scoured thrift stores for Fjällräven Kånken bags, Pre-Loved is a great way to save money and the planet.

Fjällräven Pre-Loved is another step for Fjällräven toward sustainability. In March, the company hosted a Takeback Program, which accepted used Fjällräven gear in exchange for vouchers to buy new gear. It has also "repaired 8,531 items in 2023 — an increase from just 3,556 in 2021," according to Forbes.

Textile waste is a huge problem. We are overproducing and over-buying — and not only that, but more clothes are being made and sold, even though we are wearing them even less. It's an extraordinary amount of waste: "92 million tonnes [over 100 million tons] of textile waste is produced every year," per Earth.Org.

Not only is sustainability good for the planet, but it's smart for the company, too.

The co-founder and CEO of Teleport, which is like a TikTok for thrifting, told Forbes: "It makes sense that Fjällräven is investing in their own secondhand experience since data shows there are already more than 11,000 products on resale marketplaces like Poshmark and eBay."

