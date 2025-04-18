Healthcare brand kicks off historic recycling program for worn-out scrubs — and it's tackling a growing global crisis

The campaign is the result of a successful pilot program that FIGS introduced last year.

As one of the most overlooked sources of waste, medical facilities in the United States produce 6,000 tons of waste every day. One major contributor is textiles such as bed linens, gowns, and medical scrubs.

However, health care clothing company FIGS has partnered with the circular fashion platform SuperCircle in an effort to reduce the amount of medical textile waste. The partnership is the first in the world to offer a year-round medical scrubs recycling program.

The FIGS Scrubs That Don't Suck campaign allows health care professionals the chance to get rid of their old and worn-out scrubs without the guilt of throwing them in the trash.

Users can unload their pre-washed scrubs in any condition in exchange for a $25 credit toward their next order with FIGS at any time. In celebration of Earth Month, participants can receive a $50 credit through the rest of April.

Scrubs That Don't Suck gives you two ways to recycle those scrubs. You can drop them off in person at FIGS' community hub locations in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Or you can print a prepaid shipping label and send them in the mail.

The campaign is the result of a successful pilot program that FIGS introduced last year. Over the course of one month, the company diverted 45,000 pounds of scrubs from landfills. FIGS then partnered with SuperCircle to make the program a permanent fixture in the circular economy for textiles.

Every year, 92 million tons of textile waste is produced around the globe, according to a study shared by the National Library of Medicine. By 2030, that amount is expected to balloon to 134 million tons. Unfortunately, just a small percentage of textile waste is recycled each year.

Programs such as Scrubs That Don't Suck can go a long way in keeping waste out of landfills. There is also a variety of brands that support eco-friendly initiatives that just might make your next purchase a little easier.

