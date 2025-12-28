Innovative company develops product that could transform what we see on store shelves: 'This is the moment'

"That's the difference between compliance and leadership."

Can you imagine a better bottle cap?

Swedish health supplements company Great Earth can, thanks to a partnership with fiber-based cap maker Blue Ocean Closures.

As Packaging World reported, the two companies have joined forces on the heels of a successful test program. All of Great Earth's products will now come bottled with a BOC cap instead of a plastic one.

Great Earth integrated the new lids into its existing production lines without a hitch. The only other element needed was a seal liner attached to the bottle. The company already had one in use with its plastic caps, so the transition was seamless.

The fiber alternatives require less energy to make than plastic caps and can match or undercut the price of plastic, according to BOC.

"This is the moment when sustainability and profitability truly align," BOC chief executive officer Lars Sandberg told Packaging World.

Plus, they can be recycled alongside other paper products. That makes these caps part of a larger circular system that limits waste and promotes reusability. Great Earth aims to make 100% of its packaging fit into a circular model by 2030, Packaging World reported.

The dimensions of the fiber caps may be small, but the impact of a company fully committing to them is much larger. By replacing all its plastic caps, Great Earth is saving money and keeping harmful plastics out of landfills.

That last part is a big deal. Plastic breaks down into microplastics, which end up in the things we eat and drink. The true health impacts on humans are only beginning to be understood, but it's not off to a good start. Not to mention, the stuff is all made from oil, which is a huge contributor to overheating the planet.

Instead, Great Earth is going with a sensible fiber cap. The decision is a positive thing to see in a corporation. Supporting similar initiatives can help steer the business world in a direction that helps curb plastic pollution and pursue cleaner energy sources.

"We're not just meeting EU regulations," Great Earth CEO Patrik Falk told Packaging World. "We're years ahead of them. That's the difference between compliance and leadership."

