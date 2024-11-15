  • Business Business

Company unveils new food product that could forever change the snack industry: 'A win-win'

The new product will be paper-based, with a natural polymer coating to help keep food contained.

by Sam Westmoreland
The new product will be paper-based, with a natural polymer coating to help keep food contained.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

A French company has started a partnership with a Finnish packaging giant to create something that could revolutionize the snack packaging industry forever. 

According to Packaging Gateway, Lactips, a French company specializing in natural polymer production, has partnered with the Walki Group, a Finnish company, to create a fully biodegradable, plastic-free food packaging. The new product would also be fully recyclable in the paper stream. 

The new product will be paper-based, with a natural polymer coating to help keep food contained. Lactips' specialty is fully plastic-free polymers that are both water-soluble and biodegradable. 

🗣️ When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

🔘 The way it looks 😍

🔘 The information it provides 🧐

🔘 The waste it produces 🗑️

🔘 I don't think about packaging at all 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

According to the University of Colorado Boulder, the creation of single-use plastics releases 184 to 213 million tons of planet-warming gases into the atmosphere each year, and the waste from those plastics further pollutes our world. Packaging like this would go a long way toward lowering that impact. 

"This partnership is a win-win," said Annika Sundell, Walki Group's executive vice president for consumer packaging and innovation and sustainability, "We appreciate the speed and innovation that Lactips as a startup comes with and are happy to provide our expertise and state-of-the-art production lines for piloting the solutions."

Walki is making the move to help comply with European Union regulations that encourage the food packaging industry to replace petroleum-based plastic packaging with biodegradable options, specifically for single-use packaging like yogurt cups or snack pouches. 

Watch now: How the NBA is making layups in the sustainability game

Many food companies have been trying to shift toward more eco-friendly packaging. Mondelēz foods, which makes Oreos, Toblerone, and more, has announced a partnership to create paper-based packaging. 

Meanwhile, the largest independent McDonald's franchise has shifted to a special paper-based packaging to prevent greasy food containers. And Milkadamia, an alternative milk company, has announced a flat-pack packaging that will save 94% of waste while also saying they expect to save 20% to 30% on the costs. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x