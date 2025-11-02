Ferrari unveils game-changing vehicle unlike any it's built before: 'This is just the tip of the iceberg'

Let's be honest, the whole point of driving a Ferrari is the sound — that screaming, gas-guzzling V12 engine that makes your heart race.

The idea of a silent, electric Ferrari might feel a bit weird. But in a move that signals a massive shift across the auto industry, the legendary Italian brand is officially plugging in — and the details are shocking.

Electrek recently provided a glimpse at the specs for Ferrari's first electric vehicle, the Elettrica. But if you think electric means less speed, think again. This car packs over 1,000 horsepower, has a range of over 330 miles, and can hit 60 miles per hour in about 2.5 seconds.

The company insists it will still deliver the "driving thrills" for which Ferrari is known. It's a huge deal, and it coincided with another report suggesting the company is constructing a new "e-building" to ramp up manufacturing for hybrid and electric models.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

It's fast, but what about the batteries? This is where the anti-EV arguments usually get loud, claiming that mining for battery materials is just as bad for the planet.

Here's where that argument falls apart. One researcher's analysis put the numbers in stark contrast: We dig up a staggering 18.2 billion tons of dirty fuels every single year; the entire clean energy transition, by contrast, needs about 33 million tons of minerals annually — the numbers aren't even close.

Plus, once an EV is on the road, it quickly erases its manufacturing footprint. A Reuters analysis found that a Tesla Model 3 becomes cleaner than a brand-new Toyota Corolla after just 13,500 miles.

On top of that, the perks for drivers are huge: no more oil changes, big savings on gas, and a quiet, smooth ride with zero tailpipe pollution. For anyone curious about making the switch, plenty of helpful guidance is available.

Charging an EV at home is also far cheaper than using public chargers, saving drivers hundreds of dollars a year. Companies such as Qmerit are making it easier for homeowners to get free, instant estimates for installing a Level 2 EV charger.

To maximize those savings, installing solar panels enables drivers to charge at home with clean energy. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers, and can save new customers up to $10,000 on a solar setup.

Commenters on the Electrek article were clearly piqued by the reveal.

"Impressive tech, but for Ferrari this is just the tip of the iceberg; I can only imagine what they will be innovating to push the boundaries of EV performance in future models," one said.

"This is great news. I love the time they are taking to make it amazing," another wrote.

One commenter summed it up perfectly, noting the company has "basically taken all their F1 motor and inverter experience and poured it into this."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.