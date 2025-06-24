Energy company CEO explains which sector is threatened by Congress's budget bill: 'Will take a chainsaw to all of this progress'

A solar industry leader is sounding the alarm over a congressional budget proposal that could gut clean energy progress — and cost homeowners serious money.

In a recent EnergySage article, the CEO of solar racking company PanelClaw North America described the proposed legislation as devastating. He warned that it would slash funding for climate programs and eliminate one of the biggest tools helping families go solar: the federal solar tax credit.

What's happening?

EnergySage — an objective, independent expert in the rooftop solar space — published the open letter to spotlight how the bill could disrupt clean energy progress nationwide.

Congress is considering a budget proposal that could eliminate the federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC), which currently covers 30% of the cost of a rooftop solar system. The ITC has helped numerous Americans switch to solar. Still, lawmakers have signaled they may repeal it by the year's end — meaning homeowners would need to install systems soon to qualify for the full benefit.

The proposal also includes additional cuts. According to EnergySage, it would also reduce funding for key clean energy programs under the Inflation Reduction Act. A law that supercharged the solar industry and helped lower energy costs nationwide.

Why is this proposal concerning?

For many families, going solar is one of the best ways to control rising electricity bills while also slashing planet-warming pollution. However, if the ITC disappears, so could thousands of dollars in savings for everyday homeowners.

EnergySage estimates that with current incentives, the average person can save thousands on a solar system. Without that support, fewer people will be able to afford the switch, slowing a cleaner energy future that is already within reach.

And this isn't just about the environment. It's about jobs, lower bills, and stronger communities.

"Congress will take a chainsaw to all of this progress," PanelClaw North America CEO Constantino Nicolaou wrote.

What's being done — and what can I do?

The fate of solar incentives remains undecided. However, there's still time to act — and potentially save thousands in the process.

If you've been thinking about going solar, now is the time to explore your options. EnergySage offers free tools to compare quotes from vetted installers and estimate savings based on your home and energy use. Many users report significant savings, and the process is simpler than you might think.

EnergySage reports that the average shopper can unlock up to $10,000 in solar incentives with its help. Its solar mapping tool shows average costs and incentives by state, so you can find the best price and snag every incentive available to you.

While Congress debates, you still have the power to protect your wallet and support a cleaner future. Going solar is one of the smartest ways to do both.

