  • Business Business

Energy company CEO explains which sector is threatened by Congress's budget bill: 'Will take a chainsaw to all of this progress'

There's still time to act.

by Nicole Westhoff
There’s still time to act.

Photo Credit: iStock

A solar industry leader is sounding the alarm over a congressional budget proposal that could gut clean energy progress — and cost homeowners serious money.

In a recent EnergySage article, the CEO of solar racking company PanelClaw North America described the proposed legislation as devastating. He warned that it would slash funding for climate programs and eliminate one of the biggest tools helping families go solar: the federal solar tax credit. 

What's happening?

EnergySage — an objective, independent expert in the rooftop solar space — published the open letter to spotlight how the bill could disrupt clean energy progress nationwide. 

Congress is considering a budget proposal that could eliminate the federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC), which currently covers 30% of the cost of a rooftop solar system. The ITC has helped numerous Americans switch to solar. Still, lawmakers have signaled they may repeal it by the year's end — meaning homeowners would need to install systems soon to qualify for the full benefit.

The proposal also includes additional cuts. According to EnergySage, it would also reduce funding for key clean energy programs under the Inflation Reduction Act. A law that supercharged the solar industry and helped lower energy costs nationwide. 

Why is this proposal concerning?

For many families, going solar is one of the best ways to control rising electricity bills while also slashing planet-warming pollution. However, if the ITC disappears, so could thousands of dollars in savings for everyday homeowners. 

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

EnergySage estimates that with current incentives, the average person can save thousands on a solar system. Without that support, fewer people will be able to afford the switch, slowing a cleaner energy future that is already within reach. 

And this isn't just about the environment. It's about jobs, lower bills, and stronger communities. 

"Congress will take a chainsaw to all of this progress," PanelClaw North America CEO Constantino Nicolaou wrote.

What's being done — and what can I do?

The fate of solar incentives remains undecided. However, there's still time to act — and potentially save thousands in the process. 

If you've been thinking about going solar, now is the time to explore your options. EnergySage offers free tools to compare quotes from vetted installers and estimate savings based on your home and energy use. Many users report significant savings, and the process is simpler than you might think.

Should the government be paying us to upgrade our homes?

Definitely 💰

Depends on how much it costs 🫰

Depends on what it's for 🏡

No way 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

EnergySage reports that the average shopper can unlock up to $10,000 in solar incentives with its help. Its solar mapping tool shows average costs and incentives by state, so you can find the best price and snag every incentive available to you.

While Congress debates, you still have the power to protect your wallet and support a cleaner future. Going solar is one of the smartest ways to do both. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"We have so much power that we don’t know what to do with it."
Home

Homeowners honestly review solar panels after two years of off-grid living: 'We are using power in a completely different way'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x