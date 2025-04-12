New data reveals shocking turnaround in water supply for millions of people: 'In pretty good shape'

After years of frightening drought, California's reservoirs have been restored to roughly 115% of their normal levels for this time of year, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

California's dry spell wasn't to be taken lightly. It lasted several years and saw reservoirs reach dangerously low levels.

However, unusual storms, heavy rains, and snow have restored the state's water supply over the last couple of years. Not only is California healthier at the moment, but it's preparing to weather the next drought as well.

"Most of the reservoirs in California are in pretty good shape," said climatologist Dan McEvoy from the Western Regional Climate Center at the Desert Research Institute, per the Chronicle.

Having an emergency water supply in the local reservoirs means that when drought strikes, officials can release water to the people. California's reservoirs hold enough water to supply the state through a one- or even two-year drought, depending on the exact conditions and how full they are to begin with.

Right now, they're very full — they gained 200,000 acre-feet of water, or about 100,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools, in the first 2.5 weeks of March.

Not only that, but the snowpack on California's mountain peaks recovered to 93% of the normal as of mid-March. Snow melting in warmer weather is what keeps the reservoirs topped up in the drier parts of the year.

The timing of all this rain and snow couldn't be better, as April is an important time of year for California's water system.

"With several weeks left of March, we will have to wait to see where the state is on April 1, a critical date when the snowpack is usually at its highest," Department of Water Resources agency spokesperson Raquel Borrayo said. "Snow survey data from April helps inform critical water management decisions for the rest of the year."

