Alabama and Georgia homeowners scramble after Trump EPA cancels grants meant to slash crushing utility bills

The move comes as households are already under pressure.

Homeowners in the South who were counting on federal help to make drafty, aging houses safer and cheaper to live in are now being forced to rethink their plans.

As Moneywise reports, after the Trump EPA canceled grants tied to DEI and environmental justice efforts, many families across the South are left facing another summer of punishing power bills.

What happened?

The terminated EPA program offered help to residents struggling with high utility costs and deteriorating homes, Moneywise noted. Retirees who spoke with Moneywise, including Gretchen Holloway, had seen utility bills reach nearly $900 a month. The funding offered one of the few chances to make their homes livable and affordable again.

Meanwhile, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the agency was ending more than 400 grants worth about $1.7 billion, according to Reuters. The terminations were part of a broader rollback aimed at programs connected to DEI and environmental justice, the outlet noted.

The move comes as households are already under pressure. Bloomberg said analysts expect average summer cooling costs to rise another 8.5% this year. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported more than 13 million residential electricity or gas shutoffs in 2024 because of nonpayment.

The South was among the hardest-hit regions, making the loss of home upgrades that could cut bills especially severe.

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Why does it matter?

When energy-efficiency and home-repair programs disappear, families are left to shoulder the cost of leaky roofs, poor insulation, outdated HVAC systems, and unsafe indoor temperatures on their own.

That can trap people in a costly cycle of high bills, delayed repairs, growing debt, and a greater risk of utility shutoffs. For older adults and low-income homeowners, those burdens can quickly become a health and housing crisis, especially during stretches of extreme heat.

Programs like this can help people use less energy while making homes more comfortable and resilient. That means lower monthly bills, fewer disconnections, and less strain on both households and the grid.

While the administration accuses these programs of being DEI, Reuters noted it could be easily argued that they are more about helping vulnerable residents in low-income areas from facing climate challenges that aren't of their own making.

What's being done?

The cancellations are now part of a broader political and legal fight over how the Trump administration's former Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, identified programs for cuts.

Court filings and depositions released this year showed DOGE staffers using ChatGPT to judge whether grants had DEI ties, as the Washington Post reported. That put some of the other cuts in peril, but that will be of little comfort to homeowners missing out on the grants for their homes.

Moneywise noted there are a couple of federal programs, like the Weatherization Assistance Program and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, that could provide relief.

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