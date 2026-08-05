Texas family's fight over pipeline easement turns into eminent-domain showdown

Because of Texas eminent domain rules, the project was built while the compensation fight was still unresolved.

A Texas family's fight over a pipeline crossing its ranch has become a broader warning sign for the oil and gas industry.

After rejecting a series of low offers from Matterhorn Express for an easement across their Lampasas County land, the Eggemeyer family ultimately won a jury award of about $7 million — a striking outcome in a state where pipeline companies can often move forward before compensation disputes are fully resolved, Energies Media reported.

What happened?

Matterhorn first offered about $38,000 and later dropped its final pre-lawsuit offer to roughly $21,000.

The family refused both offers.

Because of Texas' eminent domain rules, the project was built while the compensation fight was still unresolved.

Those rules allow qualifying pipeline companies to take private land for projects deemed to serve a public use even as the payment dispute continues.

A Lampasas County jury did not hear the case until April 2026, after Matterhorn had reportedly already started operating the 580-mile pipeline. Jurors awarded about $7 million for the easement and property damage — roughly 330 times the company's final offer.

That ruling could matter well beyond this ranch as additional gas pipeline projects are proposed to move Permian Basin production toward Gulf Coast export facilities.

Why does it matter?

The verdict highlights how uneven these negotiations can be for landowners.

A pipeline company may arrive with condemnation authority, install its infrastructure, and force the owner to keep fighting afterward over what the property loss is worth.

On ranches and farms, that can leave lasting effects such as compacted soil, damaged fencing, changed water access, and constraints on future land use.

Babette Taylor, a fifth-generation rancher in McCulloch County, told the outlet about similar frustrations on land crossed by several pipelines.

These easements can remain in place permanently, meaning families may deal with the consequences long after construction crews are gone.

Expanding gas infrastructure increases reliance on the fossil fuel industry, which harms communities in multiple ways.

The extraction, transport, and burning of fossil fuels worsen extreme weather disasters that destroy homes, livelihoods, and local economies.

They also generate air and water pollution linked to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death, while keeping household energy costs high even as corporate profits rise.

Moreover, industry lobbying has also slowed the transition to cleaner, cheaper energy sources that could better protect families.

The case is also about who bears the costs of fossil fuel expansion — and who gets paid.

What's being done?

Texas has taken at least one step to address pipeline-related damage.

In 2021, lawmakers passed a measure requiring companies to restore damaged land or pay owners for damage left unrepaired. Still, that law did not directly resolve the central issue in the Eggemeyer case: what fair compensation actually looks like.

A verdict this large could now influence that question.

A public loss on this scale may push companies to make more realistic offers at the start instead of assuming landowners will eventually give in.

More legal scrutiny may also be ahead, as Energies Media noted.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear Hoffmann v. WBI Energy Transmission, a separate eminent domain dispute that could help shape how compensation is handled when private companies use federal authority for gas pipelines.

The dispute on the Eggemeyer ranch started with a proposed pipeline easement, but it now encompasses a broader question: whether landowners should be expected to accept early compensation offers when the effects of fossil fuel infrastructure may last for generations.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.