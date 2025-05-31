New study reveals effective strategy to strengthen American families' energy security: 'Crucial evidence for policymakers'

"This work … stood out to us because it highlights the vast potential for renewable energy for helping to address energy insecurity."

Homeowners with solar panels are up to 46% less likely to struggle with paying energy bills or face utility disconnections.

An extensive national study published in the journal Nature Energy surveyed over 2,600 low-to-moderate income households across the United States. Researchers compared families with rooftop solar to similar households without solar panels to measure the impact on energy insecurity, when people can't secure enough energy for their basic needs.

The solar-powered homes showed remarkable improvements across all five measures of energy hardship. Compared to similar households without solar, these families were 44% less likely to be unable to pay their electricity bill and 46% less likely to receive a disconnection notice.

Solar panels create a financial buffer by generating free electricity once installed. For families living paycheck to paycheck, this steady saving prevents energy emergencies and breaks the cycle of energy insecurity.

"Rooftop solar panels reduce the amount of electricity a household purchases from their utility and provide a long-term decrease in utility bills," the research team explained. "Previous work has established that rooftop solar can reduce the percentage of a household's income that is likely to be dedicated to energy expenses, from 3.3% to 2.6% for the median household."

"This work by Yozwiak et al. stood out to us because it highlights the vast potential for renewable energy (in this instance, residential solar) for helping to address energy insecurity," noted the editorial team at Nature Energy. "That incorporating rooftop solar may also help households to pay other energy bills through a 'spillover' effect is crucial evidence for policymakers."

However, these incentives might not be available forever. President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate these subsidies to reduce federal spending.

Major changes to these incentives would ultimately require an act of Congress, making their future uncertain. Either way, taking advantage of these financial benefits soon could save you thousands of dollars.

