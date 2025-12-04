Shocked shopper calls out Goodwill after spotting bizarre items for sale: 'I thought they were for horses'

The holidays are fast approaching, and so are holiday decorations and wear at thrift stores. A recent post on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit had thrifties losing it.

Someone spotted a pair of giant, cartoonish red boots at Goodwill, priced at $100, and they weren't even the real thing. The original poster noted these weren't genuine designer "Big Red" boots but were obvious knockoffs.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The authentic version of the boots actually comes from a company called MSCHF, known for releasing playful, limited-edition footwear and clothing. Some sites are selling the boots for as much as $300.

"I definitely thought they were fake Santa shoes for people to put on their roof for Christmas decor or something," one commenter said.

"I thought they were for horses," another person wrote.

Unfortunately for the original poster, the store was trying to pass off these boots as real. A $100 price tag for knockoff boots seems steep, especially when thrift stores are supposed to offer affordable, secondhand finds. Still, it's important to remember: Stories like these aren't the norm. For most thrift shoppers, the experience remains a treasure hunt rather than a scam.

Because thrifting is full of benefits. For one, you can save serious money on everyday essentials, clothes, shoes, and even designer items often cost a fraction of their original price. Plus, shopping secondhand helps keep items out of our landfills.

Every sweater or cast-iron pan reused is something that doesn't need to be manufactured from scratch, transported, and eventually discarded. It's a big win for the planet and for anyone trying to shop more sustainably.

So while the $100 fake red boots are a weird and frustrating find, don't let it stop you from exploring thrift stores. The odd overpriced or counterfeit item shouldn't erase all the value thrift shopping brings to your budget and to the environment.

