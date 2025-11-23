US officials weigh new policy that could drive up Americans' electricity bills: 'This is an urgent issue'

As energy demands surge across the U.S., a new government proposal aims to fast-track grid access for major power users like AI data centers and cryptocurrency-mining operations. But that move could send your energy bills — and environmental pollution — skyrocketing.

What's happening?

The federal proposal would let major energy users connect to the power grid and begin using electricity much faster than they can now — a move officials say is key to boosting economic growth. In fact, the proposal requests that reviews for grid connection projects, which can currently take years, could be completed in as little as 60 days.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright recently sent a proposal to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which will have final say on whether to adopt the policy.

"To usher in a new era of American prosperity, we must ensure all Americans and domestic industries have access to affordable, reliable, and secure electricity," Wright said in the proposal. "To do this, large loads, including AI data centers, served by public utilities must be able to connect to the transmission system in a timely, orderly, and non-discriminatory manner. This is an urgent issue that requires prompt attention."

While the move could accelerate growth for big technology and crypto companies, it also raises concerns for homeowners, small businesses, and the environment.

Why is this proposal concerning?

As fintech company OneSafe reports, small businesses and homeowners could face higher energy costs as a result of this proposed shift. Because AI and crypto operations require so much power, adding more of these users to the grid could drive up overall demand — and push energy prices higher during peak hours.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

But the proposal wouldn't just raise energy bills — it could also take a serious toll on the environment. Large data centers consume an enormous amount of natural resources, relying heavily on dirty energy and billions of gallons of freshwater for hardware cooling. The United Nations Environment Programme notes that these operations also depend on rare minerals often mined under unethical or unsustainable conditions for hardware. When combined with the rapid hardware turnover common in AI and crypto industries, this creates significant electronic waste — and a growing environmental impact.

At the same time, U.S. power grids are already under stress from extreme weather, aging infrastructure, and rising electrification. Rapidly connecting new, high-demand facilities could increase the risk of blackouts or instability if grid upgrades and energy storage don't keep pace.

There's also worry that fast-tracking grid access could favor large corporations over smaller businesses and community projects. Prioritizing industrial users could delay or crowd out smaller renewable projects waiting for grid connections, such as local solar farms or battery installation projects.

What's being done about rising energy costs?

While the federal government has scaled back programs tackling rising energy costs, many states and local utilities continue to offer their own initiatives to help homeowners and small businesses afford energy needs.

In response to potential grid strains, upgrades like solar panels and heat pumps can significantly reduce long-term energy bills while supporting a cleaner planet. Although these improvements require an upfront investment, rebates and discounts from state governments and energy providers can help offset costs and accelerate savings.

In addition, using dynamic pricing tools to align energy use with cheaper or cleaner times of day can further cut costs. Businesses can also participate in demand-response programs through their utility companies, which reward users for reducing or shifting power consumption during peak hours.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



