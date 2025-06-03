Horrified shopper exposes hidden packaging trick that fooled countless customers: '99% scam'

While a peanut butter date may appeal to on-the-go eaters, shoppers weren't buying it, labeling the brand's over-designed packaging and marketing tactics as wasteful and misleading.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post, a shopper shared a photo of a palm-sized bag of "realsy" peanut butter dates, calling out its large size for just three (3) dates with some peanut butter inside, and their other offering of individually wrapped dates.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The packaging suggests indulgence and health, but users were quick to notice the mismatch between the oversized plastic pouch and just the three pieces of candy-sized snacks inside.

"Better to buy the dates and the peanut butter separately and combine while eating!" said one commenter.

"Those products are 99% marketing and 99% scam," said another. And on that note, they are most likely designed to be sold in checkout lines for impulse purchasing, which may be effective capitalism but is another example of how that leads to overconsumption of resources.

Why is excessive packaging important?

Excessive plastic packaging, especially when it serves no real functional purpose, is a major environmental issue.

According to the UN Environment Programme, plastic production contributes to 3.4% of global harmful gas pollution, and packaging is the biggest driver.

In this case, individually wrapped or heavily branded packaging for small snacks like dates adds disproportionate waste to landfills for the sake of perceived convenience and luxury. When multiplied across millions of units sold, the cumulative impact becomes staggering, especially since plastic packaging is rarely recycled due to contamination and complex material mixes.

Is Realsy doing anything about this?

Realsy has not released a public sustainability statement or made any packaging pledges visible on its site. With many newer wellness brands relying on sharp branding and colorful packaging to compete for shelf space, this lack of transparency raises concerns.

Until Realsy and similar companies offer comparable alternatives, such as compostable packaging, bulk options, or simplified recyclable materials, the criticism is likely to continue.

What's being done about excessive packaging more broadly?

Cities and countries around the world are starting to regulate excessive plastic use. In the U.S., states like Virginia have passed laws that tax or ban plastic bags.

Globally, the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive aims to make all packaging recyclable or reusable by 2030.

Consumers are also driving change by making more intentional choices. One effective step is opting for plastic-free alternatives for snacks and household goods. Also, turning to bulk purchases or making snacks like dates with nut butter at home reduces both cost and packaging waste.

And simply spreading awareness through social media posts like this Reddit thread helps hold companies accountable and push for broader change.

