Churches across one state embrace surprising trend: 'Human beings are given the charge to be stewards of that beautiful place'

While Indiana is a deep-red state when it comes to its politics, a movement for churches to go green is slowly but surely taking hold.

The IndyStar reported on the gathering momentum for installing solar panels. The toughest holdouts, politically conservative evangelical churches, are beginning to join the fold.

Leading the charge is Rev. Robert Whitaker, a senior evangelical pastor who is trying to make sure other churches know about a Creation Care Partners grant program to help allay costs. For a number of reasons, evangelical congregations are the hardest to bring aboard.

They can view the topic of the changing climate as a controversial one, with many constituents downplaying humans' contributions to the overheating of the planet. That can make a decision like going solar more about politics than finances or other benefits like cleaner air.

"I think one of the reasons evangelical churches have been reticent to be involved is because the whole project up until now — I think it's changing — became politicized," Whitaker told the IndyStar.

Another issue can be their preference to work within their faith group, as Hoosier Interfaith Power and Light founder Madeline Hirschland found. Organizations like the Evangelical Environmental Network are trying to bridge the gap and offer a biblical rationale for switching to clean energy.

The argument points out that the poor suffer most from environmental injustice, and that humans are tasked with taking care of the planet. For Whitaker, his greatest sell in his outreach is savings that can help free up money for congregations to keep their programs afloat.

With generous support from the Creation Care Partners, churches can see their utility bills drop dramatically. One church, Illinois' St. John's United Church of Christ, reportedly cut their monthly electricity bill by 90% after putting up solar panels.

The switch to solar also helps shift our collective reliance on dirty energy that heats the planet and pollutes the air.

When it comes to churches, Whitaker feels compelled to convince reluctant congregations due to his faith.

"It starts with a garden, and the human beings are given the charge to be stewards of that beautiful place," the pastor said.

