Driver shares photo after returning to upsetting scene at favorite charging spot: 'I genuinely don't understand why people feel the need to do this'

It is unfortunate that this continues to happen.

Vandalism is not only illegal in many places, but it can also deter people from engaging in certain activities. In this case, it was driving electric vehicles.

A user on the r/BoltEV subreddit came across a common instance of EV vandalism at their local charging station, where the cables to a charger had been cut.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Why, though? I genuinely don't understand why people feel the need to do this," one user commented.

There are many reasons people may engage in this behavior, none of which justify it.

Charging cables often contain copper wiring, which thieves may find valuable. Other vandals may have ideological motivations rooted in disdain toward those in the EV industry. Regardless of the reason, some people express their ire by vandalizing the cars themselves, as this EV driver experienced.

It is unfortunate that this continues to happen, as it only creates a dilemma in terms of getting people to buy EVs.

"Some cut them to make not much money at all by selling the copper, while others do it because their self-esteem is so dangerously low that they need to make stupid political statements like this to feel like they even exist at all," another user wrote.

Though EV sales are increasing, the automobiles are still outpaced by gas-powered vehicles in volume despite offering a cleaner and more efficient alternative.

EVs do not create tailpipe emissions because they run on electricity, and they are also generally cheaper to operate than their gas-powered counterparts. They also have a range of several hundred miles, just like traditional vehicles, depending on the model.

While research has shown that the mining of materials to make EV components, such as batteries, is intensive, it has been improving over time and is not as bad in some respects as extracting dirty fuels. EVs and other new technology also require far less minerals — in the millions of tons — than dirty energy-powered machines, which need billions of tons of coal, oil, and natural gas annually.

However, none of that will matter if vandalism like this becomes even more commonplace. Therefore, callout posts are crucial for spreading awareness and brainstorming ways to prevent it.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.