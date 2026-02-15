  • Business Business

Driver issues warning after concerning road rage incidents: 'There appears to be a lot of hostility'

"Yesterday, a woman got aggressively angry."

by Alexis McDonell
Some electric vehicle owners say they've noticed a surprising amount of aggression directed specifically at them, even when they're following all the rules.

Driving a new car can change more than just your commute. It can also change how other drivers respond to you on the road. Some electric vehicle owners say they've noticed a surprising amount of aggression directed specifically at them, even when they're following all the rules. 

One Reddit user recently shared their experience after switching from a Skoda Enyaq to a Tesla Model 3 for two weeks. 

"There appears to be a lot of hostility towards me by other road users that I never noticed in the Skoda," they noted

In the post, the user, who described themselves as a careful driver who leaves plenty of space, signals regularly, and parks considerately, recounted multiple incidents where other drivers reacted aggressively. 

"Yesterday, a woman got aggressively angry towards me because I pulled up next to her at a traffic light...next thing I know a torrent of abuse and hand gestures ensued...in her rage, she must've stepped on her accelerator, as she drove straight in to the back of the car in front of her," the OP explained

Another situation involved a driver blocking a junction, prompting the OP to beep their horn, only to receive a middle finger in response. 

Other EV owners weighed in with their own experiences and thoughts on why Tesla drivers might be more visible targets. 

"I think Teslas get a lot of the generalised EV-hate because they are among the most 'obvious' EVs," one user explained.

"Drove a Model 3 for 3 years with no issue, and am now into year 3 of a Model Y. The first two years were fine, but since the U.S. elections people are far more aggressive in terms of tailgating and cutting up, etc.," shared another commenter. 

Other drivers found a silver lining. 

"If anything I find it makes me a more considerate driver because the cars drive so smooth that it's no bother letting a car in to a traffic queue or slowing down a bit to give someone more room on the motorway," replied another Redditor.

Aggressive behavior toward EV drivers doesn't just create stressful commutes; it can also slow the broader adoption of cleaner vehicles. Negative experiences on the road might make potential buyers hesitant to switch to electric, even though EVs play a crucial role in reducing local air pollution and cutting planet-warming gas pollution. While it's true that battery production and mining carry environmental costs, research shows that over the lifetime of the vehicle, EVs contribute significantly less pollution than traditional combustion-engine cars.

