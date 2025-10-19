Conspiracy theorist shares bizarre anecdote about incident in friend's car: 'It really opened my eyes'

"Why was this not implemented way back then?"

When it comes to electric vehicles, some consumers who have negative opinions on the mode of transportation have them out of misunderstanding and confusion.

Despite what some think, EVs are made to combat pollution from gas fumes and for drivers to have a smoother, less expensive driving experience.

One Redditor, however, believes EVs exist to control and monitor consumers. They shared a misleading conspiracy post about EVs on the subreddit r/conspiracy_commons.

The Reddit poster claimed to have been in a friend's vehicle when it was hacked.

"I recently first hand experienced a hack attempt on a friends vehicle which has On-Star, Navigation, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio ... and it really opened my eyes," they said.

The original poster did not mention whether this vehicle was electric or gas-run.

Indeed, hackers sometimes wirelessly cyberhack people's vehicles, both electric and gas-run, through Electronic Control Units, according to a study posted on the National Library of Medicine Journal.

In light of this, car manufacturers now follow strict protocols to implement cybersecurity measures, the study said.

While the Reddit poster believed that their brush with an alleged car hacking means that any vehicles connected to wireless computers, like those with Bluetooth and navigation features, "make you a complete slave [to the government]," this is not true.

The poster claimed the government is using these vehicles to take charge of consumers' lives, but the hackers are typically just that: hackers. EVs, according to Fortra, are no more susceptible to hacking than a gas-operated or hybrid vehicle.

Despite this, the Reddit poster claimed the best mode of travel is in an early 2000s Subaru Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle (PZEV). This model was marketed as "the cleanest-running gasoline-powered car on the market," according to Subaru.

This classification comes from the filtration system, which absorbs gas fumes rather than emits them.

"Why was this not implemented way back then on all cars as mandatory?" the original poster asked.

This vehicle is a clean alternative to typical gas-operated vehicles, but it is not more environmentally friendly than EVs.

EVs are operated via charging. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, these cars emit a lower level of polluting gases than the average gas-operated vehicle. Even when considering emissions from charging and those from lithium battery mining, this remains true.

One commenter on the Reddit post touched on this: "PZEV is marginally better than prior engines, but still far less efficient than electric, and still pumping CO2 into the air."

