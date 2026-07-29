In Germany, EV battery costs fell 35%, but median prices still rose

Mini and small cars accounted for just 14% of battery-electric models on the market.

Battery packs have become substantially cheaper, a trend that is central to hopes of making electric vehicles less expensive. But that improvement is showing up more clearly in production economics than in the prices many buyers see.

Research centered on the German market indicates that battery costs for EVs have fallen steeply over the past five years, even though showroom pricing has not declined in a simple, matching way.

What happened?

Researchers with the International Council on Clean Transportation examined more than 100,000 passenger-vehicle configurations sold in Germany between 2020 and 2025, according to Carscoops. The outlet also reported that global battery prices were about 35% lower in real, inflation-adjusted terms than they were in 2020.

Using comparisons among similar EVs while adjusting for inflation, vehicle weight, power, battery capacity, and driving range, the study found that EV prices fell about 18% over the five years. Over that same span, prices for combustion vehicles rose by roughly 2%.

Because battery prices dropped more quickly than EV prices did, the savings do not appear to have flowed entirely into lower purchase prices. Some of that cost relief may instead have supported longer range, added equipment, and research and development.

Advertised prices across the market moved upward anyway. Carscoops noted that the median listed price for an EV in Germany increased from about 38,000 euros ($43,204.86) in 2020 to around 54,000 euros ($61,406.10) in 2025, despite underlying declines among like-for-like vehicles.

Why does it matter?

The shape of the market changed dramatically during the years covered by the study. Carscoops reported that EV offerings in Germany expanded from 38 models to 159, with much of that growth coming in the lower-medium, medium, and upper-medium categories, where vehicles tend to be larger and pricier.

Affordable small EVs were still scarce. Mini and small cars accounted for just 14% of battery-electric models on the market. More affordable entry-level EVs are often the models most likely to help households save money on fuel and maintenance while also reducing tailpipe pollution.

The findings also show why median price figures can be misleading. If a market becomes crowded with premium models, the average or middle price can rise even while most vehicles quietly get cheaper.

What can I do?

A rising marketwide median price does not necessarily mean the EV a shopper is considering has become more expensive than its closest gas-powered competitor.

Sticker price is only part of the total ownership cost. Even when upfront prices remain high, many EVs can still deliver savings over time through lower fueling and maintenance costs, depending on local electricity prices, incentives, and driving habits.

Used EVs can also provide a more affordable path for buyers who do not need the newest features or the longest possible range. As more electric cars enter the market, secondhand models could offer a lower-cost option for buyers who want to make the switch without paying for a brand-new vehicle.

More broadly, the report points to a straightforward opportunity for automakers and policymakers. If lower battery costs are paired with more small, modestly equipped models, the benefits of cheaper EV technology could reach far more people.

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