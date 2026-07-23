Germany hits a milestone as EVs outrun every other powertrain in record June sales

Germany, the country widely seen as the birthplace of the modern automobile, reached a symbolic turning point in June, when battery electric vehicles were the top-selling powertrain in the country for the first time ever.

What happened?

According to Electrek, which cited data from ADAC — Germany's largest auto club — battery electric vehicles led the market in June with 84,057 sales. That total put BEVs just ahead of conventional hybrids, which recorded 83,315 sales.

BEVs accounted for 28.4% of new-car sales for the month, giving them the largest share of any single powertrain. Plug-in hybrids added 32,212 sales, which brought the combined plug-in share to 39.3%. Gasoline cars sold 60,796 units, while diesel models reached 33,862.

Germany was slower than some early EV leaders to ramp up adoption, and demand fell after an incentive was canceled in 2023. The market has since recovered, however, and June became a record month in which fully electric cars finished ahead of every other category for the first time.

Why does it matter?

As Europe's largest auto market, Germany can influence manufacturing decisions, charging investment, and the types of vehicles offered to drivers across the region.

There are also major climate and air-quality implications. According to Electrek, stronger BEV sales cut average CO2 pollution from new cars in Germany by 13.6% from a year earlier. Sales of cleaner vehicles can mean less planet-warming fumes in the atmosphere, especially as older gas- and diesel-powered vehicles are gradually retired.

Still, the June figures do not mean the transition is complete. Most new vehicles sold in Germany continue to depend on conventional fuels in some form, and plug-in vehicles still make up a relatively small share of the total fleet already on the road. Since cars often remain in use for many years, even rapid EV growth can take time to reshape the vehicle mix.

What can I do?

As more EVs are sold, buyers can expect wider model availability, stronger competition, and a growing charging network.

Lower fuel and maintenance costs can make EVs attractive over time, especially for people with predictable daily driving routines or access to convenient charging.

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