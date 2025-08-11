Experts sound alarm over reason behind growing productivity gap between US and Europe: 'A serious threat to economic competitiveness'

A climate tech executive writing for Fortune warned of a rising disparity between Europe and the United States, contrasting a putative commuter's experience in the hot and "sticky" former environment with that of an American in "optimized" conditions.

"The fundamental difference between these two realities? Air conditioning," author Taco Engelaar said.

America's broadly air-conditioned landscape and Europe's relative absence of the technology have been a perpetual topic of debate on social media for years. As temperatures in the U.K. soared and triggered water restrictions, the topic was revived on platforms and in the news.

As it relates to an overall warming planet, air conditioning occupies a strange space. On one hand, there are valid concerns about a corresponding increase in emissions for more widespread adoption of air-conditioned environments.

However, extreme heat is a form of extreme weather, and as Engelaar noted, Europe is warming faster than any other continent. Heatwaves and record-breaking temperatures cause much of the day-to-day life to grind to a halt amid previously rare high temperatures.

"This climate vulnerability isn't just inconvenient, it's a serious threat to economic competitiveness," Engelaar wrote.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The issue isn't as simple as fitting homes, workplaces, and public areas with air conditioners, either, he added. Upgrades to the energy grid and broader infrastructure are needed, Engelaar observed, citing recent blackouts during a heatwave in Italy and a frustrating contradiction.

"It's a deep irony that the vast quantities of solar power brought about by hotter, drier summers — which could unlock AC capabilities without creating a new carbon burden — can't be properly harnessed due to grid connection delays," he lamented.

Comfort and the ability to engage in daily life are frequently the center of discussions about Europe's soaring average temperatures and air conditioning, but extreme heat is incredibly dangerous.

Nearly half a million people die worldwide each year due to heat-related illness, causing over 175,000 deaths in Europe annually, underscoring the necessity of understanding climate-related issues.

"In the European region, heat stress is the leading cause of climate-related death in the region," said World Health Organization Regional Director Dr. Hans Kluge.

Although it's not an overnight solution, transitioning to renewable energy will go a long way in mitigating concerns about air conditioning and emissions, and increased adoption of solar energy is — as Engelaar pointed out — likely to ease a necessary or even inevitable transition.

In April, the World Economic Forum reported that more than 40% of the world's electricity was generated by renewables in 2024.

Ultimately, air conditioning is among the "most effective and lifesaving methods of adaptation to a changing climate," Dr. Cory Franklin wrote in a Chicago Tribune editorial advocating for increased adoption of the technology as a life-saving measure.

"Human-made efforts to reduce greenhouse gases are essential, but human-made efforts to adapt to weather extremes would have lifesaving consequences more immediately," Franklin concluded.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.