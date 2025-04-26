Private equity firm raises over $300 million using surprising investment strategy: 'Addressing the physical world challenges'

"Our fund is not based on regulation, it's not based on politics."

Big-time investors are becoming increasingly interested in sustainable businesses.

In 2023 alone, private equity and venture capital put nearly $15 billion into the renewable energy sector, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data cited by CarbonCredits.com.

The recent activity of French private equity investor Eurazeo shows that this encouraging trend seems to be continuing its upward trajectory in 2025.

Eurazeo is a major investment group with a nearly 36.1 billion euro ($41 billion) portfolio. In 2024, it launched the Eurazeo Planetary Boundaries Fund (EPBF), an impact buyout fund designed to boost sustainable solutions in business and promote a circular economy.

According to Reuters, the EPBF's first close in early March yielded 300 million euros ($314.64 million), which is 40% of its 750 million euro ultimate target. The money will go to buying small-to-medium-sized companies with the intention of not only scaling them up but utilizing them to protect the planet.

"Our fund is not based on regulation, it's not based on politics, it's based on the physical world … [where] you're seeing storms, fires and droughts, water shortages," Eurazeo managing partner Sophie Falk said, per Reuters. "This fund is really about addressing the physical world challenges."

EPBF's first investment was Bioline Agrosciences, a company that creates sustainable pest control products to protect various crops.

With some of the world's most powerful investors still committing unimaginable sums to fossil fuel production, it's heartening to see that eco-friendly investment is growing. Of course, it certainly helps that sustainable funds have shown nearly 50% better returns than traditional models.

Unfortunately, this growing trend has invited some familiar underhanded tactics from big companies looking to cash in without truly committing to sustainability. Banking giant JP Morgan recently came under fire when its sustainable investing practices turned out to be yet another example of greenwashing.

Don't let that get you down, though; there are plenty of other groups looking to invest in a cleaner future. Investment firm Aligned Climate Capital recently raised $85 million to help fund companies focused on clean energy and decarbonization. The Clean Growth Coalition nonprofit put more than double that into similar causes with a recent $200 million investment.

If you're interested in some sustainable investing of your own, there are a few ways to do it. Perhaps one of the wisest is a green 401(k), which allows you to invest in both your future and the future of the planet simultaneously.

