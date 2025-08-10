Residents raise red flags about mysterious new facility linked to Amazon — here's what's happening

A package distribution center that many speculate is owned by Amazon reportedly could expose Eugene, Oregon, residents to more air pollution.

What's happening?

A mysterious distribution hub is being planned in Eugene. Amazon has not confirmed or denied whether it owns the complex, but the campus has signature features found in the company's other centers, according to Eugene Weekly.

The facility is expected to generate a lot of new traffic, which means it has to secure an indirect source construction permit. The permit is mandatory for any new business that may inadvertently contribute to pollution that violates local air quality standards.

Permits are issued by the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, which recently took public comments about the new build. The center's permit application reveals that it will have an average of one vehicle trip every 28 seconds, 20 hours per day, reported Eugene Weekly.

Why is this new distribution center concerning?

The projected traffic estimations in the permit application have raised some alarm bells. While the Eugene build has not been confirmed as an Amazon project, the company has been criticized in the past for exposing local residents near its warehouses to increased pollution.

One study from University of Washington researchers found that homeowners who lived less than two miles from an Amazon warehouse were exposed to twice as much traffic as those in other neighborhoods.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While some of Amazon's delivery trucks are electric, many still rely on dirty energy. This means they release toxic pollution in these communities, putting people at an increased risk of cardiovascular or respiratory issues.

Amazon also saw an 18% year-over-year increase in carbon pollution from its transportation and delivery services between 2019 and 2023, according to Pacific Environment. This is despite its climate pledge — proposed in 2019 — to reduce emissions.

This is a stark reminder for consumers to educate themselves about the concept of company greenwashing so that deceptive corporations don't walk away with their hard-earned money.

What's being done about the new distribution center?

The air protection agency's final decision has yet to be finalized, but the public comment period is over. Residents were able to give their feedback on the facility proposal, which is a good example of how individuals can take local climate action.

Additionally, the permit application said that the center would "incorporate more electronic vehicles than traditional gas-powered vehicles" when "technology improved."

Amazon has been rolling out electric vehicles across different major cities, so that is a promising step for people living near their distribution hubs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







