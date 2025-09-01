Study reveals stunning tax loophole benefitting wealthy people: 'Politicians are willing to help the rich'

The European Union could generate over $1.1 trillion by removing tax exemptions for carbon emissions on long-haul flights and private jet trips.

According to Euractiv, getting rid of the exemptions for private and long-haul flights and taxing all planet-warming emissions created by aviation could mean billions of dollars for the EU. A recent study from Carbon Market Watch found that stripping away these exemptions would increase revenue tenfold and help reduce pollution caused by aviation.

Many intercontinental flights are exempt from the EU's emissions trading system. This is a cap-and-trade system that sets a limit on the emissions any given sector can create.

The study suggested that extending emission taxes to all intercontinental commercial flights to and from Europe could result in $130 billion to $485 billion in revenue over the next 15 years. If the system also halted exemptions for private aviation and harmful emissions other than carbon (such as nitrogen and sulfur dioxide), that number could exceed $1.1 trillion.

Along with calling on the EU to hold long-haul and private flights financially accountable for their emissions, CMW also asks for the restriction of 20 million free emissions permits. These permits are given to help offset the cost of cleaner fuel options. However, CMW says the permits should only be issued for e-kerosene use, which is a carbon-neutral fuel.

On a Reddit post discussing the study's proposed changes, people were divided. Some argued against these exemptions and others felt the changes wouldn't benefit the planet or the general population.

One person commented, "Somehow this tax will be avoided by the private jets and the rich and the ones paying the tax will be normal working people that just want to have a vacation once a year."

Someone shared a similarly troubled view, saying, "The current politicians are willing to help the rich, let them eat cake, at the risk of the far right becoming popular."

Another commenter suggested that private jets "should be taxed for every kilo of CO2 released in the atmosphere. … I'd leave commercial aviation alone though, or a smaller tax, allow for mobility."

Ultimately, people expressed outrage over the excessive emissions created by air transportation. While removing tax exemptions may have more complicated results than people foresee, it's clear that aviation is weighing on people's climate concerns.

Hopefully, these conversations help create an aviation industry that aligns with a cooler, cleaner future.

