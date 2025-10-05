Global leaders offer baffling excuse for inaction on major issue: 'It is frustrating to see'

It's easy to make environmental pledges, but when the time comes to act, some organizations are found wanting. The European Union has backtracked on a key law once again for reasons that have left environmental groups baffled and dismayed.

What's happening?

Mongabay reported that the European Union is set to push back its key anti-deforestation law by another year to December 2026, after it was delayed in 2024. The reason for this delay pushes the bounds of credulity for many: an inadequate IT system to handle the regulations.

The policy and communications lead for the non-profit Earthsight, Fyfe Strachan, told the outlet: "The IT system is important for implementation, but it is frustrating to see it named as the reason for a delay in the law when it was launched for live testing over nine months ago."

The frustrations are understandable as the law stands to be a key piece of legislation in the international fight against rampant deforestation. The regulations would have required producers of goods with known ties to deforestation to prove their goods were not made on deforested lands.

Why is delaying regulations concerning?

Deforestation, whether legal or not, is a huge problem worldwide. Massive swathes of critical rainforests are lost every year to land clearances for agriculture, logging, mining, and wildfires driven by rising global temperatures. Rainforests are vitally important as carbon sequesters, habitats for wildlife, and for Indigenous peoples.

The EU is one of the largest trading blocs in the world, accounting for approximately 14% of global trade and boasting a combined GDP that ranks behind only those of China and the United States, according to the World Economic Forum.

The EU has enormous influence and could leverage that power to enact truly transformative legislation against deforestation if there were sufficient will. In 2021, world leaders agreed to end deforestation by 2030; however, delays in implementing key laws will make achieving this target all but impossible.

What can be done about deforestation?

At the individual level, actions such as reducing meat consumption and making responsible purchasing choices can help.

Ultimately, it's a matter of holding elected officials accountable and pressuring them to fulfill their promises. That's achieved through staying aware of the issues, spreading the word, and carefully choosing which candidates to support.

