Woman shares eye-opening video revealing overlooked consequence of eating meat: 'This is so heartbreaking'

A change in your diet could help curb deforestation.

Every year, 15 billion trees are cut down, and only 5 billion are replanted — that net loss has a significant impact on our planet. TikToker Kristina Turiya (@turiya_natural_living) shared the devastating results of deforestation on a habitat and how a simple switch in your everyday life could lessen the impact.

Kristina compares a nearby healthy forest to one where the bare trees are surrounded by dry, dead grass. Deforestation has removed more than just the trees — soil hardens, plants die, and animals leave.

"We are deforesting at rapid rates in order to feed cattle and meet increased meat demand," she wrote. "... Meat consumption is devastating the lungs/rain providers of our planet … We cannot survive without trees."

One of the most significant causes of deforestation is livestock grazing. The beef industry alone is responsible for over 40% of all tropical deforestation, according to Earth Org. The meat and dairy industry also produces one-fifth of our planet's carbon pollution.

Reducing meat consumption could dramatically reduce our planet's pollution, and you don't need to make an enormous change to make a difference. If every American skipped meat or cheese for "just one day a week, we'd reduce emissions equivalent to not driving 91 billion miles — the same as taking 7.6 million cars off the road," according to EarthDay.

Skipping meat doesn't have to be boring. Plant-based products are tastier than ever — the majority of meat-eaters in Prime Roots' taste test preferred their fungus-based deli meat over traditional deli slices.

Not only do plant-based products taste good, but they're healthier, too. Plant-based diets can reduce the risk of heart disease, prevent Type 2 diabetes, and help you stay physically fit.

The sight of the shrinking forest saddened viewers, many of whom advocated for a plant-based diet.

"This is so heartbreaking even on a small scale," one user said. "Going plant based doesn't have to be immediate or all in! Reducing a meal at a time worked for me!"

"The insane thing is that we can fix this soooo easily! Even one person's different choices can make a difference," another viewer wrote.

A third user suggested, "There should be a law where if you cut a tree you have to plant one."

