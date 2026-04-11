Etsy bans sale of controversial animal fur products, including minx, fox and rabbit

"Every ban chips away at a cruel industry."

Etsy, an online marketplace for independent stores to sell vintage items and handmade crafts, has announced a ban on the sale of fur products on its platform, according to Fashion United.

This decision covers the sale of products made from animal species that are threatened or endangered, as well as products made with natural fur from animals, such as minks, foxes, and rabbits. Listings will be phased out by Aug. 11, 2026.

The Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade applauded this shift in Etsy's policy, following a 50-plus day protest campaign highlighting the environmental and ethical implications of fur harvesting.

"Etsy's policy sets a new standard for online retailers. Fur is losing," Suzie Stork, spokesperson for CAFT, stated. "Designers are dropping it, publications are not promoting it, and now, Etsy, one of the world's largest e-commerce marketplaces, is banning it. The industry has nowhere left to hide."

Animal pelts used in fashion are often sourced from breeding facilities or wild animals.

These practices pose significant challenges for animal welfare, and the pollution from fur farms also jeopardizes the surrounding environment's air and water quality, according to a study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment.

While corporate regulations on animal fur provide a hopeful outlook, there is still a long way to go.

However, advocacy groups like CAFT and the rise of alternative, humane products are challenging the fur industry.

With Etsy's withdrawal from the fur market and luxury brands like Prada and Chanel ceasing to use fur, the landscape is changing.

Social media users were quick to welcome the news of Etsy's policy change.

"Huge win for biodiversity!" commented one user in response to a post about the news.

"Seeing foxes trapped like that breaks my heart. They deserve the woods, not wire cages. Every ban chips away at a cruel industry," another wrote.

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