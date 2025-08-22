Group of moms calls out EPA for 'shameful' move to roll back federal health policy: 'Making it far easier for Americans to get sick'

Moms Clean Air Force, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group with a mission to protect children's health from air pollution, recently called out the Environmental Protection Agency for planning to repeal a vital public health policy that allows for the regulation of six polluting gases linked to rising global temperatures.

What's happening?

According to a news release by MCAF, in late July, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin released a proposal to cancel the Endangerment Finding, which is a legal and scientific conclusion made in 2009 that carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, and sulfur hexafluoride threaten public health. The finding gives the EPA the ability to regulate these gases, primarily from new motor vehicles and engines that are highly polluting.

The EPA reported that the finding has resulted in over $1 trillion in regulations, including electric vehicle mandates enforced by the Biden-Harris Administration. Reversing the regulations would save Americans an estimated $54 billion annually by removing planet-warming gas standards for certain vehicles, but it would consequently release far more air pollution into the atmosphere than is currently allowed, putting people's health at risk and adding to the heat-trapping gases already warming the planet.

Dominique Browning, Moms Clean Air Force director and co-founder, said in response to the proposal, "If your house catches fire, you call the fire department. Our planet is burning. EPA's response? Do nothing. This is a shameful, reckless, and immoral move — all so wealthy, well-connected insiders can benefit."

"With President Trump's encouragement, Lee Zeldin's pollution spree is making it far easier for Americans to get sick, while the Trump administration is making it far harder and more expensive to get healthy," she added.

"Families across the U.S. and across the world are already feeling the dangers of a hotter planet every single day as heat waves become more intense and deadly, floodwaters rise more rapidly, and harrowing wildfires burn across every season."

Why is the proposed rollback of pollution laws concerning?

As MCAF explained, the move would undo 15 years of progress on "cleaning up climate pollution," noting that members of both major political parties have supported these regulations, according to a survey by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

A significant part of climate progress has come from Clean Car and Clean Truck Standards, which have drastically lowered air pollution released from vehicles. However, the EPA's proposed repeal of the Endangerment Finding would eliminate these standards.

MCAF cited EPA data that showed the transportation sector — the largest contributor to human-caused pollution — is responsible for 28% of all climate pollution in the United States. Light-duty vehicles and medium- and heavy-duty trucks account for 80% of air pollution.

If the rollback is approved, it would increase the risk of children developing severe health problems linked to air pollution, including childhood asthma, neurodevelopmental disorders, cancer, low birth weight, and chronic diseases later in life, per the Children's Environmental Health Collaborative led by UNICEF.

Repealing the Endangerment Finding would also worsen the effects of the warming planet, as gases released from vehicles, such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, are some of the most potent in terms of their planet-warming potential.

People who live near busy highways or industrial areas are at a much higher risk of breathing in toxic levels of air pollution and suffering from associated health issues.

Since extreme weather is becoming more frequent and intense because of the shifting climate, reversing laws designed to protect people and the planet is not in anyone's best interest.

What's being done to hold the EPA accountable?

MCAF continues to raise awareness about the environmental and public health consequences of reversing the vehicle pollution regulations and has launched a petition to persuade the EPA to keep the rules.

In addition, the group offers plenty of resources and information on how to protect children's and public health, including volunteer opportunities, how to reduce plastic exposure, and much more. If you want to get involved in fighting for a cleaner, healthier planet, MCAF makes it simple and provides ways to connect with like-minded people.

Another way to show support is to vote for pro-climate candidates who care about protecting current and future generations from dangerous levels of pollution and are taking steps to address these issues.

