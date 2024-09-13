You could save $10K or more on rooftop solar thanks to this company — here's how to take advantage

The company also publishes a semiannual Marketplace Report, which unpacks key insights into the market across pricing, equipment, and consumer trends.

If you've ever considered going solar, at least one of these questions has probably crossed your mind: Will it be worth it? What will it cost? Do I know enough to really do this? Who has the best deal, and who can I trust?

In this increasingly hectic solar market, EnergySage is looking to address these common concerns with a consumer-first service — a one-stop-shop signal in the noise that empowers people to make smarter energy decisions and switch to solar with confidence.

The company offers free educational resources, user-friendly cost calculators, price comparison tools, and access to unbiased Energy Advisors for support every step of the way. It's like Expedia for your solar panels.

"I received quotes from five installers, was able to make an apples‑to‑apples comparison, and selected the one that most appealed to me. They answered common questions in a non-technical way," wrote Jack G., an EnergySage customer, in a Google review posted to the company's website.

Over one in five solar-curious people in the United States visit EnergySage at least once before installation, explained Charlie Hadlow, EnergySage President and COO, in an interview with The Cool Down.

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price," Hadlow told The Cool Down.

"We don't use high-pressure sales tactics," he added. "And we maintain your privacy along the way."

According to Hadlow, the company has saved homeowners over $100 million on home energy projects, including solar panels, heat pumps, and electric vehicles, by helping them spend 20% less than the national average. In turn, it has racked up over $1 billion in facilitated solar project sales, and over 1,000 positive Google reviews.

The company also publishes a semiannual Marketplace Report, which unpacks key insights into the electrifying world across pricing, equipment, and consumer trends.

"We remove uncertainty and give you complete control over your buying journey by making sure you have the right information and support to choose the best option at the best price, all on your terms," EnergySage founder Vikram Aggarwal said on the company's website.

Even with a resource like EnergySage by your side, the process of going solar can still feel daunting. On top of all the options to figure out and scams to avoid, there's also the stress of covering the cost.

Luckily, there are more ways than ever to cut down your initial investment with tax rebates and incentives. For starters, the Inflation Reduction Act can get you 30% back on the cost of solar and other clean energy home improvements until 2032, saving you $10,000 or more. Check out Rewiring America's Guide to the IRA for a head start.

Committing to sun-powered electricity — whether on your own or with community solar — is also one of the best ways to lower your utility bill and save big over the years. Plus, it helps you cut down your home's reliance on planet-warming energy sources such as coal and gas.

Ready to get charging? You can check out EnergySage's free calculator for your solar estimate, then head to the Buyer's Guide to start comparing quotes.

