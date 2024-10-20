The Expedia of solar panels has saved homeowners over $100 million: 'We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency'

"I would encourage anyone to go read our Google reviews. … It always puts me in a good mood."

There's an Expedia of solar panels, and it has already saved homeowners over $100 million. EnergySage is an online marketplace that helps homeowners compare quotes from different clean energy providers.

When transitioning toward clean power, it can be overwhelming trying to decide which energy solution is best for your home. Luckily, EnergySage does the research for you.

Thanks to their free online tool, EnergySage creates a list of fully vetted energy providers within your area, price breakdowns, and tips for narrowing down your options. By comparing all your energy options, EnergySage is essentially the Expedia or Booking.com for solar panels.

Transparency and energy efficiency are the main goals of EnergySage. The platform is designed to equip homeowners with the necessary information they need to confidently make an energy systems decision.

Switching to solar panels is one of the best ways to save money on home energy while cutting down on your household's pollution. With EnergySage's free online tool, you can access solar installation estimates in just a few minutes.

Already EnergySage has saved homeowners over $100 million by cutting the cost of their home energy projects by 20%, according to Charlie Hadlow, the company's president and chief operating officer. Customers are grateful for the tool and singing praise for EnergySage.

"I would encourage anyone to go read our Google reviews," Hadlow told The Cool Down. "We have over 1,000 reviews from homeowners who have benefited from our platform. It always puts me in a good mood to read them."

After installing solar panels, you'll reduce your total energy bill and see annual savings of up to $1,500.

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price," Hadlow told The Cool Down. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

