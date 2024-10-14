The cost of solar just got thousands of dollars cheaper after rate cut — the Expedia of solar panels can show you how to take advantage

Solar panels generate so much free electricity that they pay for themselves and more.

Solar panels are the best way to reduce your electric bill, saving you tens of thousands of dollars over the life of the equipment — if you can afford the installation. Funding can be tricky, but thanks to new changes at the federal level, now is the best time in years to go solar.

In September, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 points, as online solar marketplace EnergySage explained. This change significantly lowers the cost of all kinds of loans — including ones to finance solar panels. Interest rates are lower than they have been in several years, making these loans more accessible than ever.

If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, EnergySage can help. The organization's free online tools allow you to search for solar installers in your area; get free, no-obligation quotes; and compare deals across multiple providers.

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price," EnergySage President and COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down in an interview. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

And going solar is the best choice. Solar panels generate so much free electricity that they pay for themselves and more, saving you money. They last for decades and can help make a home independent from utility providers as well.

Plus, going solar is one of the best ways to lower your impact on the environment. Most electricity in the United States comes from dirty energy sources such as oil and coal, which are burned to produce power but release heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere. Solar is a clean energy source that produces no air pollution while generating energy. Replacing your power company with a solar array isn't just good for your wallet, it's good for the planet.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

To get started, visit EnergySage and see what deals are available in your area.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.