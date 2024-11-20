Can you afford solar panels? This free tool breaks down all the discounts, rebates, and tax credits you can get

"Our goal is to be the destination site for energy systems comparisons shopping."

The solar panel industry has been booming in recent years, now with at least 10,875 solar panel installation companies doing business in the U.S.

So, how is any American family supposed to navigate all those options and find the best provider for their needs at the best price?

One innovative company created a business model to do exactly that and help make solar energy a reality for more households.

EnergySage helps consumers shop for solar in just three easy steps. After you answer a few questions about your solar project, you can compare quotes from top-rated installers and choose one with the unbiased help of an energy advisor.

People can save up to 22% by using EnergySage's online comparison tool and feel confident that they made the best decision for their budget and the environment.

Among EnergySage's service offerings are home solar, community solar, heating and cooling, backup power, and EV charging. With funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, the unique online marketplace makes clean energy solutions more affordable and accessible to people of all backgrounds and income brackets.

It does this through useful tools and resources, such as a solar calculator to estimate your potential savings, rebate information, and market trends data to help you understand the broader picture of the solar movement.

Using EnergySage's free tools, you can get a sense of all the savings you can take advantage of in the form of rebates, tax credits, and other discounts. The process starts by entering your ZIP code, sharing the cost of your current average monthly electric bill, and answering a few questions about your home or business.

Vikram Aggarwal came up with the idea of EnergySage in 2009 and launched its website in 2010.

In an interview with the Social Innovation Forum, Aggarwal shared that his long-term goal is to transform all aspects of the energy system and help people find sustainable technologies that reduce their costs.



He also explained that his company can only succeed by working alongside grassroots organizations and sustainability-minded citizens who can help persuade elected officials and the government of the importance of clean energy.

Supporting eco-friendly companies is a practical and actionable way to improve your health, help the planet, and positively influence others.

"Our goal is to be the destination site for energy systems comparisons shopping — we will help educate and inform you, basically offering you the business case for why you should be installing these highly efficient energy systems and in doing so, build a more sustainable future in renewable energy," Aggarwal said.

