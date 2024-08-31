This company can save you upward of $8K on new solar panels — here's how you can take advantage

"We are dedicated to providing the best service and support to our customers."

There's no magic wand that can instantly put the perfect rooftop solar system atop your abode. But EnergySage is coming close to offering one — at least for much of the planning and calculations.

The free online service gives key insight on the number of panels needed, how to find the best installer, and — importantly — how to access all the valuable tax credits.

"We are proud to be the trusted partner for so many reputable installers," Erik Holvik, EnergySage associate director of business development, said in a news release. "We are dedicated to providing the best service and support to our customers."

In July, the Boston-based company expanded its marketplace to all 50 states.

EnergySage was founded in 2009. Solar has grown massively since then. The Solar Energy Industries Association reports that the sector has jumped 25% annually during the last decade. The industry employs more than 263,000 people at more than 10,000 companies nationwide, per the data.

EnergySage intends to help more people become part of the cleaner power trend with its educational resources, handy calculators, and other advice and services.

Forbes reports that the average cost of a rooftop system is around $16,000. EnergySage lists $30,000 as an expected price point. If a project costs somewhere in between, say around $26,500, the homeowner could get nearly $8,000 in tax credits thanks to incentives made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. The incentive decreases in the early 2030s before sunsetting in 2035, unless lawmakers renew it, per the U.S. Department of Energy.

"There is no maximum amount that can be claimed," the government summary adds.

Solar panels produce no harmful, heat-trapping gases when generating electricity. That's a win for our breathing, as air pollution is linked by health experts at the American Lung Association to a variety of ailments.

It's also a win for our pocketbooks. Solar panels can save you $1,500 or more a year in energy costs. In fact, a recent study by government analysts found that 76% of the 500,000 households examined experienced nearly $700 a year in savings — even after factoring in costs for the systems.

Among the most common questions fielded by the experts is "How many panels will I need?" EnergySage estimates that most homes require more than 10 but fewer than 40. The advisers can help you get the right number to maximize your savings.

The service also provides online comparison shopping, helping you land the best deals. It's all part of growth and new partnerships at the business.

The company's goal is to expand sunpower across America. And EnergySage President Charlie Hadlow summed up the mission well in a release about a partnership with the Sierra Club.

"Protecting our planet — by building a future powered by clean energy," he said.

