Company bets $1.2 billion on massive Wyoming solar and battery hub for Meta data centers

Enbridge's deal with Meta brings their contracted capacity in North America to about 1.6 gigawatts.

A major new clean energy project tied to Meta's fast-growing data center footprint is drawing attention after Enbridge announced a $1.2 billion investment in Wyoming.

Known as the Cowboy Project, the development combines utility-scale solar with battery storage — a pairing that could help meet rising electricity demand without adding more heat-trapping pollution to the grid.

What happened?

Enbridge said it is moving ahead with the first phase of the Cowboy Project near Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to Daily Energy Insider, the company plans to pair 365 megawatts of solar capacity with a battery installation rated at 200 megawatts and 1,600 megawatt-hours. The electricity will support Meta's data center operations, with service expected to begin in late 2027.

"The first phase of the Cowboy Project builds on our strong and growing relationship with Meta," Allen Capps, Enbridge's senior vice president of corporate strategy and president of the company's power business, said in the company's May 19 announcement, adding that the solar-and-storage combination will provide "reliable, scalable energy solutions" while "strengthening grid performance."

Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power will deliver the electricity to Meta under Wyoming's Large Power Contract Service tariff, which is designed for major power users and offers market and renewable energy options "without impact on retail rates." Tesla will supply and service the batteries.

Why does it matter?

Solar generates electricity without fuel costs, and batteries make it possible to store that power and use it when demand rises, helping stabilize the grid and support more renewable energy.

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Projects like this can create construction jobs, broaden local tax bases, and reduce pressure to rely on more polluting energy sources.

As utilities and tech companies race to keep up with electricity demand, renewable power and battery storage are increasingly being treated as major investments. That shift has helped clean energy companies attract significant capital, even as fossil fuel businesses face greater volatility.

What are people saying?

Enbridge said the deal adds to its broader work with Meta and brings their contracted capacity in North America to about 1.6 gigawatts.

Marne Jones, senior vice president and chief utility officer at Black Hills Corp., said the company aims to be "a long-term partner in growing Wyoming's economy" through "safe, reliable, and cost-effective energy."

Meta's head of clean and renewable energy, Amanda Yang, said the solar array and battery system will add "new energy to the grid while strengthening reliability" for the broader system and Meta's data center operations.

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