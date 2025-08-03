Residents stunned after officials' sudden decision on essential home upgrade program: 'Devastating'

"This is not where we should be doing that."

As New York prepares to dramatically cut the budget to its statewide energy-efficiency program, many critics are dumbfounded at the "devastating" decision.

What's happening?

As first reported by New York Focus, a major reduction in the operating budget of EmPower+ will likely diminish its ability to work with low- and moderate-income households. The program is designed to provide New York residents with no-cost energy assessments and energy-efficiency upgrades for their homes.

The announcement of the budget cut was revealed during a July 11 meeting by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. In 2027, the budget of EmPower+ will be reduced to just $80 million. That's a massive drop from the program's $220 million budget in 2025.

Jessica Azulay, executive director of the Alliance for a Green Economy, explained that the budget cut would be "devastating" to families across the state in need of improved energy efficiency.

"As families are facing rising energy bills, the state is cutting back on a key tool that it has to help people get their energy bills under control and to have homes that are more comfortable and safer and healthier," Azulay told New York Focus.

Why is the budget reduction of EmPower+ important?

Currently, the EmPower+ program offers qualifying participants a professional assessment to identify areas of energy waste inside their home that they can then address in the future. They are also provided free energy-saving measures such as LED bulbs, faucet aerators, and low-flow showerheads to cut down on energy inefficiency.

Azulay noted that EmPower+ is a unique and useful tool that would be hard to replace. "I don't know of any other program that makes such a big difference to the energy bill and the quality of life for a household that goes through," added Azulay.

The program was first launched in 2023 by NYSERDA when it combined two programs into one. The Empower NY program, which started in 2004, served low-income customers, while the Assisted Home Performance program, created in 2001, catered to moderate-income customers.

Residents such as Isaac Silberman-Gorn, a first-time homeowner, benefited from the program's push to increase energy efficiency. Silberman-Gorn was able to replace an outdated dryer with a new model that utilized a heat pump. "It's the first new appliance I've ever had," he revealed to New York Focus. "Our energy bills are lower. I'm not worried about the thing starting a fire, which is nice."

What's being done about the future of EmPower+?

In August 2024, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the implementation of the Energy Affordability Guarantee pilot program, which worked with EmPower+ participants to ensure that they would not pay more than 6% of their annual household income toward electricity costs.

The launch of the pilot program was funded by a $50 million appropriation in the state's 2025 budget. "Affordability is a top priority, and we're making much-needed investments to help low-income New Yorkers affordably electrify their homes," Hochul said in a statement.

However, after the expected budget cuts to EmPower+, New York Assemblymember Dana Levenberg offered a pointed criticism. "I'm sure that right now the governor is doing her best to look at where we can cut corners," Levenberg said, per New York Focus. "This is not where we should be doing that."

