LG Electronics unveils revolutionary, energy-saving home appliances — and they're complete with futuristic features

LG is integrating artificial intelligence into many of the new appliances in ways that support the end user.

A new launch of appliances from LG Electronics proves that the future is not all flying cars and moonboots — it's already here in the things you use every day.

The product line was unveiled at IFA 2024, an event held in Berlin that showcases innovation in consumer electronics. The devices did not disappoint, with futuristic abilities popping up in all corners of home life.

Got dirty clothes? LG's new washer can analyze the load, add the right amount of soap, and adjust the motor speed to avoid tangled fabrics — all on its own. Similarly, the matching dryer detects moisture levels and finds the optimal settings, Tech Build Africa reported.

Want a quieter fridge, a smarter oven, or a customizable dishwasher? LG rolled out a new model of each at IFA, too. The advancements are possible, in part, because LG is integrating artificial intelligence into many of the new appliances in ways that support the end user, the outlet reported.

Not only are the new appliances high-tech, using AI that LG has rebranded as "affectionate intelligence," but they are also highly energy-efficient. The washer and dryer, refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher all received energy ratings of at least an A and as high as an A+++, per Tech Build Africa.

Those ratings are a promising sign for the appliances' impact. The more efficiently a piece of equipment can run, the less it drains the electrical grid — which may rely on polluting energy sources. That means lower bills for you and a cleaner environment for everyone.

LG is also a prime example of a large company turning an eco-friendly move into a smart business move. Its Nigeria branch saw the huge potential of these improved home appliances right away, especially for addressing the needs of the electricity market in Africa.

"As a responsible global citizen, LG Electronics is dedicated to developing eco-friendly solutions … and promoting sustainable living in Africa," said Oktae Kim, a product director at LG, per Tech Build Africa. "We will continue to leverage our advanced core technologies … to deliver an expanded lineup of appliances with industry-leading energy efficiency."

