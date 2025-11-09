Automakers hit with stunning accusations of installing secret devices in vehicles: 'One of the most egregious breaches'

The trial is set to conclude before Christmas.

When a new car is manufactured, by law in most developed countries, it must meet certain emissions standards.

In the U.K., minimum standards for exhaust pollution were introduced in 1992, according to the RAC. Those original minimums have evolved, but car manufacturers for years have been tied to regulations.

Some car manufacturers allegedly installed "prohibited defeat devices" to cheat emissions tests beginning in 2009, according to The Guardian.

What's happening?

The "prohibited defeat devices" can tell when the cars are under test conditions. During testing, the software keeps nitrogen dioxide pollution within the legal limit. When in operation, The Guardian reported, lawyers have alleged that the vehicles are emitting higher levels of pollution.

A three-month trial began October 13, 2025. While the case will focus on Mercedes, Ford, Nissan, and Peugeot/Citroën, other manufacturers will be bound in the hearing. Those include Jaguar Land Rover, Vauxhall/Opel, Volkswagen/Porsche, BMW, FCA/Suzuki, Volvo, Hyundai-Kia, Toyota, and Mazda.

In all, around 500,000 diesel cars with this technology installed drive the streets of the U.K., according to the International Council on Clean Transportation, per The Independent.

Martyn Day, senior partner at law firm Leigh Day, said that "if proven, [the claims] would demonstrate one of the most egregious breaches of corporate trust in modern times," per The Guardian.

Why are emissions standards important?

Emissions standards are put in place to limit and avoid nitrogen dioxide-related deaths in the U.K. and Europe.

According to The Guardian, nitrogen dioxide led to more than 124,000 premature deaths in the U.K. and Europe between 2009 and 2024.

According to Client Earth, the U.K. was one of the top five European countries in deaths caused by nitrogen dioxide and fine particle matter pollution.

These pollutants cause serious damage both environmentally and to human health.

The American Lung Association has stated that nitrogen dioxide increases inflammation in the airways, worsens cough and wheezing, reduces lung function, and increases asthma attacks.

Exposure to the gas has also been linked to heart problems, pregnancy and birth problems, potential risks of kidney damage, neurological damage, autoimmune disorders, and cancer.

What's being done about illegal emissions?

The case was brought to the high courts, The Guardian reported.

While the car manufacturers are claiming the case is uncalled for, lawyers and the U.K. media are making the court information public.

The trial is set to conclude before Christmas, and a judgment is expected by the summer of 2026.

Holding corporations accountable for their contributions to pollution is of utmost importance. This trial will be one for the people inside and outside of Europe to follow.

