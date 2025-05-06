New survey makes stark discovery about young drivers — here's how it could reshape our roadways

"There will be some bumps in the road, but the end is all cars except hobby or special-purpose being BEV."

With global electric vehicle sales seeing record growth, many young EV drivers in the United Kingdom believe battery-powered cars are the future of travel.

According to a survey by Motorpoint, the UK's largest car supermarket, nearly all EV owners agreed that drivers should plan to switch to electric cars as society transitions to cleaner modes of transportation. Perhaps unsurprisingly, young drivers aged 25-35 were most likely to agree that electric is in and gas-guzzlers are on their way out.

The survey focused on UK drivers' attitudes about emerging EV brands, finding that 40% of the 2,000 respondents agreed that the car market would benefit from new additions to the EV landscape.

Young drivers were most likely to consider emerging EV brands, and 100% of EV owners in all age brackets reported that their next vehicle would be electric.

The electric revolution seems to be unstoppable, and that's a major win for people's wallets and the planet. EVs save drivers thousands of dollars per year on gas and maintenance, according to the Department of Energy and Progressive.

Because they don't produce tailpipe pollution, unlike their gas-powered counterparts, they're also easier on the environment and people's lungs, especially for communities that live near busy highways or city centers. The Union of Concerned Scientists noted that EVs produce less than half the planet-warming pollution of traditional vehicles, even when accounting for emissions from manufacturing.

As electric vehicles become more popular, the used EV market is also growing rapidly worldwide, as consumers seek budget-friendly options and want to take advantage of the greater variety of models now available. According to a report by Recurrent, a platform for buying and selling used electric vehicles, sales of used EVs in 2024 increased by nearly 63% compared to 2023 numbers.

Selling your used EV using Recurrent's free service could be a lucrative opportunity, as sellers make $1,400 more on average from sales through the company. Recurrent connects sellers with reputable dealerships in its network and monitors your EV's battery health for free, providing transparency to interested buyers.

In the r/electricvehicles subreddit, a user shared another survey that found most UK drivers believe EV ownership is inevitable. Many commenters agreed with the findings.

"Because it's cheaper, more reliable, cleaner and more convenient for 80% of users it will displace liquid fuels cars like LEDs replaced incandescent bulbs or how cars replaced horses, or how mobiles replaced landlines or how iPhone replaced Nokias," one user said.

"Yep, the flip is inevitable. There will be some bumps in the road, but the end is all cars except hobby or special-purpose being BEV," another shared.

