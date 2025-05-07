Officials take drastic measures after toxic spill caused by severe storm: 'Immediate action was required'

Arkansas officials took steps recently to help residents of the state impacted by a fuel spill caused by severe storms.

According to the Arkansas Advocate, environmental regulators issued an emergency order to help address a large spill of red dye diesel fuel in Craighead County, Arkansas. The containers holding the fuel were severely damaged by a series of tornadoes in the region, causing the fuel to leak into the surrounding environment.

The fuel leaked into ditches near the storage site that ran through a residential area, with the potential to reach the St. Francis River. Inspectors who visited the site reported high concentrations of diesel fuel in the ditches.

"Given the extent of the storm impact and damage, imminent heavy rainfall and the forecast for additional severe weather and heavy flooding in the area, it was apparent that immediate action was required to protect human health and safety as well as to mitigate further impact to waters of the state including the St. Francis River," the emergency order said.

This order allowed Bailey Taylor, director of the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality, to send remediation contractors to the site to assess the damage and potential environmental impact of the spill. It also allowed her to authorize the use of funds from the Remedial Action Trust Fund if it was determined that the spill was significant enough to pose a threat to the surrounding area.

Red dye diesel fuel is the same as normal diesel fuel, but it is taxed less heavily than standard diesel, per Fuel Logic. It is used specifically in off-road vehicles, primarily in the construction and farming industries.

Diesel fuel is one of the most toxic forms of petroleum-based fuels in use, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Direct contact with it can result in the death of fish and wildlife, and ingesting diesel fuel through your drinking water can cause serious illness in humans, as well as skin irritation. Because it is less viscous than other forms of oil, diesel fuel tends to absorb into the soil quicker, which can have a profound negative impact on the environment.

The good news is that if the spill is relatively small, the fuel could evaporate before much damage occurs. However, given the amount of rain and the fact that the St. Francis River is a source of drinking water in the area, the emergency order allows authorities to assess and handle the situation before it poses a threat to the environment or the people living in the area.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.