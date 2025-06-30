Elon Musk's AI supercomputer Colossus faces lawsuit over concerning technology: 'There is no such exemption'

Amid declining sales for Tesla through the first half of 2025, CEO Elon Musk is facing another challenge.

What's happening?

As detailed by Teslarati, Musk's xAI supercomputer, Colossus, is facing a potential lawsuit under the Clean Air Act from the NAACP and the Southern Environmental Law Center regarding pollution concerns over its gas-powered turbines.

Located in Memphis, the xAI data center has been in operation since last year. According to the Associated Press, the facility is "located near predominantly Black communities" in the city, and critics contend that the gas turbines "emit smog and carbon dioxide, pollutants that cause lung irritation such as nitrogen oxides and the carcinogen formaldehyde."

The xAI data center has been allowed to use gas turbines despite not having an air permit, instead claiming that it has a 364-day exemption. The Southern Environmental Law Center alleges that this would be a violation of the Clean Air Act.

Per Teslarati, Southern Environmental Law Center attorney Patrick Anderson disputed this claim, stating, "There is no such exemption for turbines — and that regardless, it has now been more than 364 days." The group submitted a 60-day notice of intent to sue and challenged xAI's permit application that the Shelby County Health Department is reviewing.

Why is this important?

Artificial intelligence has certainly shown the potential for advancements across various industries, but operating this technology comes with significant environmental concerns. In addition to causing stress to the electrical grid because of their immense energy consumption, AI data centers can emit a significant amount of pollution. These planet-warming gases not only cause rising global temperatures that contribute to the changing climate, but they can also lead to severe health risks like asthma and other respiratory diseases.

Opponents of xAI asserted that the company installed at least 35 gas turbines with no community oversight, well beyond the 15 originally requested. The center has significantly strained Memphis' power grid while putting its residents in danger.

"The permit itself says emissions from the site 'will be an area source for hazardous air pollutants,'" the Southern Environmental Law Center stated, per Teslarati.

What's being done about this?

Per Teslarati, xAI responded to the potential lawsuit by stating, "The temporary power generation units are operating in compliance with all applicable laws." Teslarati also noted that the company is "transitioning to sustainable power, particularly Tesla Megapacks," and "actively working on demobilizing the gas turbines."

Memphis Mayor Paul Young recently announced that a new ordinance will require 25% of xAI's city property tax revenue to be reinvested directly into neighborhoods within 5 miles of the data center.

"Let's be clear, this isn't a debate between the environment and economics," Young said, according to the Associated Press. "It's about putting people before politics. It's about building something better for communities that have waited far too long for real investment."

As companies continue to explore ways to integrate AI in sustainable ways, it's important to remain informed about critical climate issues and how they can affect your community. When possible, taking local action can make a major difference in the quest toward a cleaner and safer future.

