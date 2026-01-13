The Defense Secretary asserted that Grok and other AI models would be granted access to "every unclassified and classified network."

On Monday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that Elon Musk's controversial AI system, Grok, would begin "operating inside" the Pentagon, according to CBS News.

What's happening?

Grok, a product of xAI and omnipresent on Musk's social media platform X, is one of several widely used generative artificial intelligence tools.

Hegseth spoke during a visit to the South Texas headquarters of SpaceX, another of Musk's ventures, disclosing the Pentagon's integration of Grok.

He said Grok and other AI models would be granted access to "every unclassified and classified network throughout our department" imminently.

According to Hegseth, "combat-proven operational data from two decades of military and intelligence operations" would be made available for "AI exploitation," with an emphasis on growth over other concerns.

"We need innovation to come from anywhere and evolve with speed and purpose," Hegseth said.

Why is Grok integration at the Pentagon concerning?

Musk and Grok have been mainstays in headlines, largely for worrisome reasons.

Throughout 2025 and into 2026, there have been questions about the access Musk — a private citizen — has been afforded to the federal government.

In the days prior to the announcement, Musk ally and new NASA chief Jared Isaacman offered agency employees free flights in his private jet, reigniting pushback about the Tesla CEO and his friends' proximity to public institutions and their assets.

As for Grok-specific news, it was far more troubling and serious than potential sweetheart deals.

In December, public outcry over Grok's ability to "undress" the subjects of photographs grew. X's refusal to acknowledge the issue, much less address it, prompted bans in Indonesia and Malaysia; the United Kingdom and Canada considered restricting access.

More broadly, community frustration and objections to the growing number of AI data centers escalated throughout 2025, with Grok among the tools powered by the facilities. In addition to emitting noise and air pollution, the facilities' demands spiked electricity costs nationwide.

Grok also featured in other controversies in the months leading up to the Pentagon's decision. The chatbot spewed offensive conspiracies and antisemitic responses in separate events, and a Tesla vehicle's Grok asked a child to share lewd images.

Hegseth's announcement introduced a fresh wave of worry about whether Grok — which xAI has struggled to control for basic uses — could safely manage sensitive military data.

What's being done about it?

According to CBS News, the Pentagon did not respond to questions.

