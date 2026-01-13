  • Business Business

US Pentagon to adopt Elon Musk's Grok AI despite intensifying backlash: '[It will use] data from two decades of military and intelligence operations'

The Defense Secretary asserted that Grok and other AI models would be granted access to "every unclassified and classified network."

by Kim LaCapria
Elon Musk's controversial AI system, Grok, was granted access to several classified Pentagon networks, raising significant concerns.

Photo Credit: iStock

On Monday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that Elon Musk's controversial AI system, Grok, would begin "operating inside" the Pentagon, according to CBS News.

What's happening?

Grok, a product of xAI and omnipresent on Musk's social media platform X, is one of several widely used generative artificial intelligence tools.

Hegseth spoke during a visit to the South Texas headquarters of SpaceX, another of Musk's ventures, disclosing the Pentagon's integration of Grok.

He said Grok and other AI models would be granted access to "every unclassified and classified network throughout our department" imminently. 

According to Hegseth, "combat-proven operational data from two decades of military and intelligence operations" would be made available for "AI exploitation," with an emphasis on growth over other concerns.

"We need innovation to come from anywhere and evolve with speed and purpose," Hegseth said.

Why is Grok integration at the Pentagon concerning?

Musk and Grok have been mainstays in headlines, largely for worrisome reasons.

Throughout 2025 and into 2026, there have been questions about the access Musk — a private citizen — has been afforded to the federal government. 

In the days prior to the announcement, Musk ally and new NASA chief Jared Isaacman offered agency employees free flights in his private jet, reigniting pushback about the Tesla CEO and his friends' proximity to public institutions and their assets.

Do you worry about companies having too much of your personal data?

Absolutely 👍

Sometimes 🤔

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

As for Grok-specific news, it was far more troubling and serious than potential sweetheart deals.

In December, public outcry over Grok's ability to "undress" the subjects of photographs grew. X's refusal to acknowledge the issue, much less address it, prompted bans in Indonesia and Malaysia; the United Kingdom and Canada considered restricting access.

More broadly, community frustration and objections to the growing number of AI data centers escalated throughout 2025, with Grok among the tools powered by the facilities. In addition to emitting noise and air pollution, the facilities' demands spiked electricity costs nationwide.

Grok also featured in other controversies in the months leading up to the Pentagon's decision. The chatbot spewed offensive conspiracies and antisemitic responses in separate events, and a Tesla vehicle's Grok asked a child to share lewd images.

Hegseth's announcement introduced a fresh wave of worry about whether Grok — which xAI has struggled to control for basic uses — could safely manage sensitive military data.

What's being done about it?

According to CBS News, the Pentagon did not respond to questions.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x