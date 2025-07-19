Tesla vehicles are getting a major software update — and it's raising eyebrows. On July 10, Elon Musk announced via the social platform X that Grok — the controversial AI chatbot developed by his company xAI — will begin rolling out to Tesla vehicles "next week at the latest."

The news comes just days after the last update to the prior version of Grok, Grok 3, had already made headlines for its troubling content. Musk's xAI then addressed those problems and released Grok 4 a day later, which Musk promoted as "better than PhD-level in every subject" and capable of outperforming other leading AI models.

However, the PR damage from the last release of Grok 3 is still fresh in the minds of many, as that troubling content included what's been called "MechaHitler mode," featuring antisemitic statements and praise for Adolf Hitler. Under Hitler's leadership, the Nazis — along with their collaborators — murdered six million Jews. The antisemitic statements prompted backlash from the Anti-Defamation League, which called the chatbot's replies "dangerous." xAI has since promised updates to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

While Tesla has not confirmed which models will receive Grok integration or when it will become available, the move represents the latest attempt by the company to bolster its in-car infotainment features amid a difficult year.

Tesla's global vehicle sales declined in 2025, contributing to sharp drops in stock price and increased scrutiny from investors. Some shareholders have even warned that the company may be running afoul of Texas law over delays in holding its annual meeting, now scheduled for Nov. 6.

For consumers, Grok's arrival could offer new voice assistant capabilities — possibly replacing or enhancing current systems such as voice navigation and media control. However, critics worry about safety, privacy, and the unpredictable nature of Grok's responses. If the system retains its more unfiltered tendencies, drivers could be exposed to inappropriate or offensive content behind the wheel.

Environmentally, software-based updates do little to shift Tesla's core sustainability footprint. While most don't contribute directly to pollution, they could solve concerns around lithium sourcing or vehicle recycling that continue to challenge electric vehicle makers.

Adding AI to vehicles, however, would represent a larger power draw, even if that is primarily at the server level rather than a big drain on the car's battery, and that may offset some of the pollution-reduction value of a Tesla if it is heavily placing calls upon AI data centers.

Consumers interested in reducing their environmental impact can explore options to make their next car an EV or consider pairing EV ownership with solar energy.

Social media reactions have been mixed, with some X users unsure whether they support the integration of Grok.

"As long as Grok doesn't go rogue on us…" one user said in response to Musk's X post.

"I hope my car doesn't turn into mechahitler," another commented.

Other commenters had a more positive disposition, assuming the troublesome content was dealt with, commenting on the unique features the car might have. One user who saw the integration as a good thing said: "Incredible! Long drives are forever changed."

Whether Grok ends up revolutionizing the Tesla driving experience remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Musk isn't tapping the brakes anytime soon.

