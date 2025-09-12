Tesla hit with stunning setback in key market: 'The Elon effect'

This isn't the first bump in the road for Tesla.

The tide may be turning for electric vehicle sales in Australia. Four Chinese EV brands hit the top 10 list for sales in August — putting Tesla at 12th place.

What's happening?

Chinese companies, including BYD, GWM, Chery, and MG, collectively sold more than 20,000 cars last month, according to the Guardian — about 8,000 more than in August 2024. This marks the first time that four Chinese brands have cracked the top 10, while Tesla's sales fell by more than a third.

The shift has been nicknamed "the Elon effect," a nod to how CEO Elon Musk's personal decisions and polarizing politics may be influencing consumer sentiment toward Tesla. It's not the first sign of trouble: Earlier this year, Tesla cut prices on its popular Model 3 and Model Y in multiple countries after sluggish sales, and reports noted growing concerns about its long-term market share.

Why is this important?

If Tesla continues to lose ground, car buyers may face fewer options, longer wait times, or even higher prices for the models they want. And when electric cars get harder to buy, it slows down the shift away from gas — a move that helps families save money and keeps more pollution out of the air.

This isn't the first bump in the road for Tesla. Past challenges have included declining delivery numbers in the U.S. and increased competition from brands such as Ford and Hyundai, which have both introduced more affordable EV options. Together, these changes indicate a more competitive market where Tesla is no longer the sole choice for electric mobility.

What's being done about it?

The upside is that competition usually works in the driver's favor. With BYD and other companies gaining ground in Australia, shoppers have more affordable EVs to pick from than ever before. Several Australian states are also offering rebates and tax incentives to make the switch more affordable.

If you're thinking about your next car, it's worth keeping an open mind. With so many new electric options showing up, there's a better chance you'll find one that fits your budget and the way you drive.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.