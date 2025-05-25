  • Business Business

Officials approve major new solar project in the heart of the desert: 'Fits into a broader effort to build a reliable, homegrown energy supply'

The zone offers intense sunlight and open spaces, and it serves as a wildlife corridor for species like mule deer and mountain lions.

by Leslie Sattler
The zone offers intense sunlight and open spaces, and it serves as a wildlife corridor for species like mule deer and mountain lions.

Photo Credit: iStock

A massive solar energy project just got the green light near the La Paz County line in Arizona. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved the Elisabeth Solar Project, which will be built on 1,411 acres of public land near Dateland in Yuma County, reported Havasu News.

The new solar and battery storage facility will generate up to 270 megawatts of electricity and store 300 megawatts, enough clean energy to power tens of thousands of homes across Arizona and California.

Once complete, Elisabeth Solar, LLC, will connect the facility to the regional power grid through the Hoodoo Wash switchyard, linking with Arizona Public Service and California networks.

What makes this project special is its location within the Agua Caliente Solar Energy Zone, an area of the Sonoran Desert designated for renewable energy projects since 2013. The zone offers intense sunlight and open spaces and serves as a wildlife corridor for species like mule deer and mountain lions.

"With its proximity to Interstate 8 and a 500-kilovolt transmission line, the site was considered a strong candidate for solar development," noted the Havasu News.

You can feel good about projects like this one because they help create a more reliable, homegrown energy supply while potentially driving economic opportunities in rural areas that benefit people and wildlife.

FROM OUR SPONSOR

Get convenient, affordable therapy right from your phone — plus, a week of free counseling

This Mental Health Awareness Month, break the barrier with BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy service, with accessible, affordable counseling from licensed, board-accredited therapists you can trust. And it’s 100% online.

Get the help you deserve anytime, anywhere, through any device — computer, tablet, or smartphone. In fact, 69% of BetterHelp members reported improved anxiety symptoms after six weeks of therapy.

Plus, for a limited time, get your first week of counseling for free.

Learn more

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"The project fits into a broader effort to build a reliable, homegrown energy supply while working with communities, Tribes, and other partners across the region," said Ray Castro, BLM Yuma field manager.

The best way to take advantage of clean energy innovations like this is to install solar panels, which can bring the cost of your home energy down to at or near $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes comparing quotes from vetted local installers easy and saves up to $10,000 on solar installations.

The approval follows broader federal efforts to expand renewable energy through the 2024 Western Solar Plan and updated regulations introduced last summer.

Which of these factors would be your main motivation for installing solar panels?

Energy independence ⚡

Lower power bills 💰

Helping the planet 🌎

No chance I ever go solar 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x