Officials approve major new solar project in the heart of the desert: 'Fits into a broader effort to build a reliable, homegrown energy supply'

The zone offers intense sunlight and open spaces, and it serves as a wildlife corridor for species like mule deer and mountain lions.

A massive solar energy project just got the green light near the La Paz County line in Arizona. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved the Elisabeth Solar Project, which will be built on 1,411 acres of public land near Dateland in Yuma County, reported Havasu News.

The new solar and battery storage facility will generate up to 270 megawatts of electricity and store 300 megawatts, enough clean energy to power tens of thousands of homes across Arizona and California.

Once complete, Elisabeth Solar, LLC, will connect the facility to the regional power grid through the Hoodoo Wash switchyard, linking with Arizona Public Service and California networks.

What makes this project special is its location within the Agua Caliente Solar Energy Zone, an area of the Sonoran Desert designated for renewable energy projects since 2013. The zone offers intense sunlight and open spaces and serves as a wildlife corridor for species like mule deer and mountain lions.

"With its proximity to Interstate 8 and a 500-kilovolt transmission line, the site was considered a strong candidate for solar development," noted the Havasu News.

You can feel good about projects like this one because they help create a more reliable, homegrown energy supply while potentially driving economic opportunities in rural areas that benefit people and wildlife.

FROM OUR SPONSOR Get convenient, affordable therapy right from your phone — plus, a week of free counseling This Mental Health Awareness Month, break the barrier with BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy service, with accessible, affordable counseling from licensed, board-accredited therapists you can trust. And it’s 100% online. Get the help you deserve anytime, anywhere, through any device — computer, tablet, or smartphone. In fact, 69% of BetterHelp members reported improved anxiety symptoms after six weeks of therapy. Plus, for a limited time, get your first week of counseling for free. Learn more

"The project fits into a broader effort to build a reliable, homegrown energy supply while working with communities, Tribes, and other partners across the region," said Ray Castro, BLM Yuma field manager.

The best way to take advantage of clean energy innovations like this is to install solar panels, which can bring the cost of your home energy down to at or near $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes comparing quotes from vetted local installers easy and saves up to $10,000 on solar installations.

The approval follows broader federal efforts to expand renewable energy through the 2024 Western Solar Plan and updated regulations introduced last summer.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.