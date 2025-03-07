Passenger outraged after riding in elevator with obnoxious automated feature: 'Super annoying'

"No way to turn them off."

We say that advertising is everywhere, but sometimes it's surprising how pervasive it actually is.

One Redditor found themselves annoyed when they couldn't stop ads playing on a screen in an elevator. They posted a photo of what they were forced to look at and said, "This elevator has ads. Sound on. No way to turn them off."

EnvironBuzz magazine explained that advertising fuels consumption. When people see ads all the time, they are likely to want more things, purchase more things, and use more things. This includes things they don't really need and sometimes things they don't even really want.

Sentient Media connects overconsumption with a variety of environmental problems. It can lead to more toxic gases in the air, more plastic filling up the oceans, and more reliance on petroleum and petroleum products, which harms the planet and depletes our natural resources. When we use more, we create more waste of many different varieties.

Sadly, this elevator isn't the only place where advertising seems to be stretching beyond reasonable boundaries. Bright ads on moving vehicles and other ad schemes that push the boundaries are becoming more and more common.

If you want to keep advertising out of as many spaces as possible, try voting for people who care about the environment. They can make laws that limit the locations where advertising is allowed.

You can also counteract the push toward consumerism by choosing to make purchases at thrift stores or getting stuff through buy nothing groups. If enough people made choices like that, we could stop consumerism in its tracks.

Other Redditors agreed that the advertising in the elevator was just too much.

"That's worse than the gas pump," one person said.

Along the same lines, another added, "I get ads from the gas pump screen too. Those are super annoying."

Someone else suggested the original poster "Get a universal remote and turn it off."

