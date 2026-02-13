Texas company announces launch of first US lithium project in decades: 'A watershed moment for innovation'

The company estimates that it can pull 250,000 tons of valuable minerals annually.

Element3, a Fort Worth-based company, is launching the first lithium mining project in the U.S. in nearly 50 years.

The project takes waste from the Permian Basin, a nearby oil field, and turns it into lithium carbonate. Element3 extracts the lithium from the basin's produced water, which contains salts, hydrocarbon compounds, and chemicals. It's the first commercial-scale lithium mining project of its kind in the Permian Basin, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Lithium is an essential element for electric vehicle batteries, but it is not always mined sustainably. While EVs are still better for the planet than gas-powered cars, critics have pointed out the energy- and water-intensive practices that are typically used in mining. This can add to heat-trapping pollution, warming the planet.

Luckily, researchers have been looking at alternative ways to extract lithium without traditional hard-rock mining. Element3 said on its website that the oil and gas industry produces 1 trillion gallons of wastewater each year.

Produced water has valuable minerals that are mostly discarded. With its new project, Element3 estimates it can extract 250,000 tons of lithium carbonate from this water annually — enough to power around 5 million EVs, according to Element3.

"This is a watershed moment for innovation in critical materials, with Element3 taking a leadership position," the company told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

This method of using produced water decreases carbon and water pollution from lithium extraction by 90%, according to Element3.

EVs are becoming more popular and accessible, underscoring the need for a reliable and efficient domestic supply of lithium. When drivers switch to electric, they can save up to $1,500 per year on gas and maintenance expenses.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Drivers can maximize their savings by combining EV ownership with solar energy, reducing charging costs. Here are some tips to get you started on going solar.

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend upfront? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

While solar energy can help cut your overall utility costs, TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you get the right heating system for you and further reduce your energy bills. The free Palmetto Home app makes it easy to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by taking simple actions in your everyday life.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.