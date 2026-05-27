Global EV boom hits a new threshold as the US falls further behind

Electric vehicles have crossed another major milestone, with data showing global sales have exceeded 20 million in 2025, but the United States is not keeping pace.

According to Electric Cars Reports, new figures show EVs are moving deeper into the mainstream across Europe, China, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, even as U.S. adoption remains relatively sluggish.

The International Energy Agency estimates that global EV sales accounted for about a quarter of all new vehicles sold worldwide last year. That momentum is expected to continue in 2026 despite trade disputes, subsidy changes, and broader geopolitical uncertainty.

Europe led major markets in growth in 2025. EV sales there rose by more than 30%, and electric models made up 28% of all new car sales across the region. Tougher EU CO2 rules pushed automakers to add more electric models and cheaper options, putting Europe on track for about one in three new vehicles sold in 2026 to be electric.

China remained the dominant force in the global EV market. EVs made up nearly 55% of the country's new car sales in 2025, while it also accounted for roughly three-quarters of global EV production and supplied around 60% of worldwide sales. Chinese automakers also shipped more than 2.5 million EVs overseas.

Southeast Asia's EV market more than doubled to almost 20% share, while Latin America sales grew by 75%, led by Brazil and Mexico. In contrast, EVs stayed below 10% of total vehicle sales in the U.S.

In many markets, EVs are becoming a practical money-saving option thanks to lower fueling and maintenance costs.

Broader adoption can also help bring down vehicle prices over time. As automakers scale up production and release more affordable models, drivers get more choices across budgets and vehicle sizes. That can make switching to an EV feel less like a luxury purchase and more like a standard car-buying decision.

Electric Cars Report noted that road transport makes up nearly half of global oil demand, and EVs cut oil use by an estimated 1.7 million barrels a day in 2025. That means less dependence on volatile fuel markets and fewer emissions that worsen air pollution.

However, the U.S. lag could leave American drivers with fewer choices and slower access to the benefits drivers elsewhere are already seeing.

Governments and automakers in faster-growing markets are using a mix of policy and product strategy to accelerate adoption. In Europe, stricter emissions rules are pushing companies to build and sell more EVs. In China, massive manufacturing scale continues to lower costs and expand availability both at home and abroad.

Global automakers keep investing in battery technology, lower-cost production, and new vehicle categories.

Reports like this reveal that EV adoption is no longer a niche trend. Around the world, electric vehicles are becoming a bigger part of everyday life, and the countries moving fastest are giving drivers more options, lower running costs, and a clearer path away from oil dependence.

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